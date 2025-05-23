I Won’t Step Down for Atiku in 2027,  Says Ex-SDP Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has declared that he will not step down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Adebayo made this known during a television programme monitored by THISDAY while reacting to growing speculations about a possible opposition coalition ahead of the polls.

Amid claims that the SDP could be co-opted into a broader alliance to challenge President Bola Tinubu, Adebayo was emphatic in stating that neither he nor Atiku has the power to “use” the party.

“I will not [step down], and he [Atiku] has not said anybody should step down. Neither me nor Vice President Atiku Abubakar can use the SDP. The SDP belongs to the Nigerian people. Nobody can use it.”

“What can happen is that people, who now believe that the SDP is right, and that their ideologies align, can come to the party. Knowing that the party is open and democratic, they will want to come in and compete, because you have the best chance of competing in a system that hasn’t been bought over by anybody.”

“But if you think the SDP is something you can just use,it cannot be used. What you can do is align with the SDP and respect its ideology and the work that has been done by those who are already there.”

“If you want to join and contribute, that’s fine. But if someone is sitting somewhere and wants to use something, we are not available to be used,” the 2023 SDP presidential candidate stated.

While he acknowledged Atiku’s stature and political experience, Adebayo added that the former VP has not directly reached out regarding coalition talks.

“I must respect Atiku, but what is clear is that people are speaking on his behalf. He knows what he wants to do, and he has access to us. We don’t need a third party to tell us what he wants to do.”

“When he wants to join the party, he will come to us. Until then, we don’t discuss him, because he appears to know what he is doing — he has been running for president for over 32 years,” he said.

Asked whether he was aware of the coalition being allegedly led by Nasir El-Rufai and Atiku to unseat President Tinubu in 2027, Adebayo said: “All of us want to unseat President Tinubu in 2027. In fact, I want to unseat him more than anyone else.”

Responding to suggestions that the coalition might be seeking a stronger contender due to doubts about his electability, the former SDP flag bearer said:“I don’t know about that. Let Nigerian voters determine that. What I can tell you is that President Tinubu is not a match for the Nigerian people.”

When asked whether President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be concerned about the rising political talks and coalition moves ahead of 2027, Adebayo stated :“There are serious discussions going on that are not on the pages of newspapers. But they should be worried first about not serving Nigerians well. They shouldn’t be too worried about losing the elections; they should be worried about disappointing the people.”

He criticised the government’s performance, citing insecurity and rising poverty across the country.

“The office of the President is not a monarchy. His political sagacity should be translated into the welfare of the Nigerian people.”

“This is not a movie — people are dying of hunger. There is insecurity. Every time the news is read, you feel sad because you want good news. If you have sagacity, use it to run the lives of Nigerians,” Adebayo stated.