First Electric Partners REAN to Enhance Renewable Energy Accessibility in Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

First Electric, a leading provider of solar energy solutions in Nigeria, has signed a landmark cooperation agreement with the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), to facilitate the accessibility of high-quality solar energy components for REAN members under flexible deferred payment terms. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy solutions across Nigeria, furthering the country’s transition to sustainable energy.

Under the terms of the agreement, First Electric will supply REAN members with top-tier solar panels, inverters, and lithium batteries, all meeting industry standards and backed by extensive warranties. To support the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, First Electric will offer a 30-day deferred payment plan starting at the end of June 2025 to eligible REAN members, making solar energy products more accessible to businesses and individuals driving energy transition efforts in the country.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to expanding access to clean energy solutions by eliminating financial and logistical barriers,” said Daniel Komolafe, Managing Director of First Electric. “By working with REAN, we can ensure that more businesses and individuals have access to reliable solar technology, fostering energy independence, and economic growth.”

“REAN is proud to collaborate with First Electric on this pivotal initiative,” said Dr. Oluwatosin Akande, Executive Secretary of REAN. “Providing our members with easier access to high-quality RE systems while lowering upfront capex costs and easing liquidity constraints will hasten the ability of operators to deploy DRE solutions and projects to serve energy consumers across Nigeria. This agreement is a defining step in bridging Nigeria’s energy access gaps using sustainable measures and innovations.”

The cooperation agreement will remain in effect for an initial term of one year, with provisions for renewal. Both parties have committed to transparency, quality assurance, and continuous improvement in service delivery.

By reducing financial constraints and improving product availability, this partnership is expected to drive significant growth in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, supporting the country’s energy security and sustainability goals.