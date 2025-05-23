  • Friday, 23rd May, 2025

FG Reiterates Commitment to Equipping Armed Forces

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to equip the nation’s armed forces with requisite platforms to tackle insecurity.

Matawalle gave the commitment during the Jumaat Service in commemoration of the 69th Anniversary Celebration of the Nigerian Navy on Friday in Abuja.

He said the navy had acquired several platforms such as ships and helicopters to boost its anti-crude oil theft and maritime security operations.

“A lot of platforms are going to be commissioned. So that means the government is doing wonderfully well because the government is providing such equipment, and platforms.

“Next week, I am going to Lagos to commission some of the platforms of the Nigerian Navy which is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President to ensure adequate equipment to both the Nigerian Navy and all our forces,” he said.

The minister urged Muslims to be good ambassadors of Islam wherever they found themselves, adding that officers and men of the Nigerian navy must be conscious in performing whatever duty that was assigned to them.

“I advise them to be patient and to fear God for whatever dealings they are doing and to ensure that they should follow the teaching of our Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“I have confidence in our men and women of the Nigerian navy,” he added.

The Jumaat Service is one of the series of activities lined up to mark Navy’s 69th anniversary also known as ‘Navy Week 2025’.

The week will be climaxed with induction of the newly acquired helicopters on May 29 and the ceremonial sunset on June 1 being the day the Nigerian navy was founded. (NAN)

