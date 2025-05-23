Eagles’ Legends Commend Chelle’s Balanced Squad for Showdown in London 

As Nigeria prepares for the highly anticipated Unity Cup Tournament in London, two Super Eagles greats—Garba Lawal and Mutiu Adepoju—have thrown their weight behind current head coach Eric Chelle for his commendable decision to blend homegrown talents from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with established foreign professionals.

Their endorsement comes as Chelle names a 25-man squad to face Ghana in the semi-finals of the Unity Cup on May 28. The tournament finale is billed for May 31 at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London.

Chelle’s approach evokes memories of legendary Nigerian coaches such as Clemens Westerhof, Stephen Keshi, and Bonfrere Jo, who famously integrated domestic league players into the national team fabric.

That tradition, which played a crucial role in Nigeria’s golden football era of the 1990s, appears to be receiving a modern-day revival.

In an interview with reporters, Mutiu Adepoju—fondly remembered as “The Headmaster” for his aerial prowess—noted that Chelle’s inclusion of nine NPFL players is not only strategic but inspirational for local talents.

“Yes, I think it’s a good one, a good development,” Adepoju said. “Counting the number of home-based players, I could see nine—this is great for the NPFL. It’s a way of encouraging our domestic league and showing belief in the talent available at home.”

When asked whether Chelle is intentionally following in the footsteps of former coaches like Westerhof and Keshi, Adepoju affirmed:

“Yes, I think it’s always good. Chelle did something similar while he was coaching in Mali. It’s best to ensure the local league is encouraged—it’s very important.

Adepoju also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances at the tournament:

“Why not? They are going there to compete. If they put everything they have into it, I believe they can win.”

Similarly, Garba Lawal—a versatile midfielder from Nigeria’s golden generation—hailed the squad list as a refreshing nod to player development.