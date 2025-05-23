  • Friday, 23rd May, 2025

Cult Declares Man Wanted for Failure to Replace Father 

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

 
Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja 
 
 In desperate bid  by  the Ogboni Confraternity to initiate a young man into its  fold to replace his father, the Oka Akoko Ogboni Cult has declared one Daodu Stephen  wanted for in fulfilment of the father’s pledge. 
 
Following the latest development, the family are apprehensive of the consequences, calling on the well-meaning Nigerians and government to  intervene and save the family  from impending danger. 
 
While speaking in a chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday ,Mr. Gbenga Daodu, explained that members of Oka Akoko confraternity are now after his sibling, Daodu O. Stephen, who has not  been seen in past few years.
Daodu, a native of Oka Akoko in Ondo State,  explained that  his younger brother , Daodu Stephen  whose  whereabouts is yet unknown since the demise of his father in 2018 has been declared wanted.  
 
He called on the government to bring such evil cults under close scrutiny, adding that since June 2020, his nephew has been forced to abandon his source of livelihood to an unknown destination for safety.
 
“No one will be in his shoes that will not be afraid because his choice was hinged on the fact that he is the first son of the deceased father, who was my uncle. He does not want to have anything to do with the society but the society won’t have any of that. So, he had no choice than to flee the country for safety,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.