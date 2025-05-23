Cult Declares Man Wanted for Failure to Replace Father 



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



In desperate bid by the Ogboni Confraternity to initiate a young man into its fold to replace his father, the Oka Akoko Ogboni Cult has declared one Daodu Stephen wanted for in fulfilment of the father’s pledge.



Following the latest development, the family are apprehensive of the consequences, calling on the well-meaning Nigerians and government to intervene and save the family from impending danger.



While speaking in a chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday ,Mr. Gbenga Daodu, explained that members of Oka Akoko confraternity are now after his sibling, Daodu O. Stephen, who has not been seen in past few years.

Daodu, a native of Oka Akoko in Ondo State, explained that his younger brother , Daodu Stephen whose whereabouts is yet unknown since the demise of his father in 2018 has been declared wanted.



He called on the government to bring such evil cults under close scrutiny, adding that since June 2020, his nephew has been forced to abandon his source of livelihood to an unknown destination for safety.



“No one will be in his shoes that will not be afraid because his choice was hinged on the fact that he is the first son of the deceased father, who was my uncle. He does not want to have anything to do with the society but the society won’t have any of that. So, he had no choice than to flee the country for safety,” he stated.