Bago: Between Vision and Service Delivery in Niger

Jeff Ukachukwu assesses the mid-term scorecard of Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger state in the security, health, agriculture, education and other sectors of the state’s economy.

At the midpoint of Governor Mohammed Bago’s administration, Niger State stands at a delicate, formative juncture—where ambition collides with the reality of delivery, where the echoes of campaign promises are measured against lived experiences. These first two years have unfolded like the early chapters of a compelling but unfinished story, hinting at transformation but grounded in the weight of inherited challenges.

What has emerged is a mixed but unmistakable signal that this administration is not content to govern by inertia. It seeks to disrupt the status quo. It aims to imagine differently. From the battle against insecurity to ambitious health reforms and from education transformation to a green economy blueprint, this reflective article offers a comprehensive review of the Bago administration’s mid-term performance across key thematic pillars.

Perhaps nowhere has this ambition been more urgently tested than in security.

Long before Bago assumed office, vast swathes of Niger’s territory were becoming increasingly ungovernable. Reflecting on Governor Bago’s handling of security in Niger State reveals a leader grappling earnestly with one of the most painful and persistent legacies of state fragility. When he took office, many communities had already become synonymous with lawlessness—places like Shiroro, Munya, and Mariga, where fear had long replaced any sense of normalcy. What distinguishes Bago’s approach is his framing of insecurity not just as a logistical challenge but as a profound moral failing—one he felt compelled to confront directly. His administration’s response has been strategic and symbolic: reorganising local vigilantes, integrating surveillance technologies, and convening inclusive security summits. These actions signalled an intention to restore not only safety, but the state’s moral presence in communities that once felt abandoned.

Evaluating these efforts reveals a mix of bold innovation and necessary pragmatism.

The Dual-Track Security Strategy—balancing kinetic military force with community-rooted governance—demonstrates a clear evolution in thinking. The impact of Operation Gama Aiki II, with its tactical precision and measurable outcomes, showcases operational effectiveness, while initiatives like the Ministries of Homeland Security and Nomadic Affairs indicate a deeper institutional shift.

Infrastructure upgrades, rapid response systems, and smart laws like the Property Forfeiture Act add layers of deterrence.

And yet, despite marked improvements—declines in kidnapping, banditry, and communal clashes—security remains fragile and uneven. Gains are visible: reopened schools, booming rural markets, reduced crime stats. But the deeper test lies in sustaining momentum and ensuring these victories don’t become temporary blips.

Health, often overlooked as a human security dimension, has taken centre stage under Governor Bago’s administration with a bold and human-centred vision. The “One Ward, One Primary Healthcare Centre” initiative reflects both a moral urgency and strategic clarity—an acknowledgment that no citizen should have to see healthcare as a luxury.

In a state where rural neglect has long defined healthcare access, this policy is as much about dignity as it is about infrastructure. The rollout has been significant: over 200 primary health centres have been built, or rehabilitated, mobile clinics have reached the underserved, and a concerted push has been made to bring healthcare closer to where people live.

These changes signal not just policy shifts, but a philosophical realignment that recognises proximity to care as the foundation of public health.

The administration’s investments in human capital—recruiting 1,000 health workers, reviving scholarships, and onboarding hundreds of community health extension workers—demonstrate an understanding that facilities alone don’t save lives; people do. Programs targeting maternal and child health, routine immunisations, and preventive health behaviours represent a holistic approach. The transformation of the Old Shiroro Hotel into a teaching hospital, and the expansion of IBB Specialist Hospital, show a long-term vision, as does the creation of a medical school and Emergency Operations Centre. These are foundational steps, not just for better care, but for a healthcare system capable of serving future generations.

Education, too, has not been left behind. Governor Bago’s administration has clearly understood that no society can grow beyond the quality of its education system. And in a state where decades of neglect have left behind a legacy of dilapidated schools, unmotivated teachers, and poor learning outcomes, the journey ahead is a steep one. Yet, a quiet revolution is underway. Education in Niger State, is beginning to show signs of renewal under Governor Bago’s leadership. Recognising that the foundation of any thriving society lies in the strength of its education system, the administration has taken deliberate steps to arrest decline and spark transformation. Over 300 public schools have been rehabilitated, learning materials have reached more than 100,000 pupils, and infrastructure upgrades span all three senatorial zones. These aren’t just cosmetic fixes—they represent a more profound shift toward restoring dignity and purpose to the classroom. New classroom blocks are rising from the ruins of old ones, while a surge in teacher training and recruitment—particularly in STEM and technical subjects—signals a move toward relevance in education. Perhaps most notably, the state’s push for vocational and technical education, through revitalising Technical Colleges, marks a welcome pivot from rote certification to practical skills that empower youth as creators, not just job seekers.

While these strides are meaningful, they remain part of a longer, more complex journey. Learning outcomes, especially in basic literacy and numeracy, remain below national benchmarks, pointing to structural gaps that infrastructure alone cannot fix.

The administration’s support for school feeding programmes has driven enrollment and attendance, particularly in rural areas, but sustainable reform will demand deeper curriculum reviews, improved learning assessments, and ongoing teacher development. The clearing of exam debts owed to WAEC and NECO, alongside the establishment of Abdulkadir Kure University and plans to upgrade other tertiary institutions, reflects a commitment to broadening access to higher education. Investments in digital tools and internet connectivity also prepare students for the demands of a tech-driven future.

For the first time in a long while, education in Niger State is being discussed with cautious optimism, not just as a challenge to be managed but as a sector with real transformative potential.

The Bago administration’s bold embrace of a green economy stands out as a visionary step toward climate resilience and sustainable development in Niger State.

The 2024 Green Economy Policy repositions environmental challenges as economic opportunities, aiming to make the state of Nigeria’s Green Economy Hub. Central to this effort is the creation of the Niger State Green Economy Agency—the first of its kind in the country—providing a legal framework for guiding the state’s transition. Key initiatives include the One Billion Economic Trees Project, launched in collaboration with UAE-based Blue Carbon, and a strategic partnership with NNPC New Energy Ltd to develop solar and wind energy infrastructure. These efforts are complemented by wind energy development with the Energy Commission of Nigeria and the Global Wind Energy Council, as well as the ambitious plan to build Africa’s largest greenhouse estate on 3,000 hectares.

Agricultural sustainability also plays a pivotal role in Niger State’s green strategy. The government has earmarked 2.5 million hectares for sustainable farming and reforestation, including a 250,000-hectare sugar plantation with six mills and an ethanol production facility supported by a $5 billion off-take agreement. This initiative is expected to reduce sugar imports and create thousands of jobs.

Meanwhile, the Climate Smart Agriculture Support Project under the “Nigerians Nourishing Nigerians” (3N) initiative is transforming farming practices in areas like Mokwa, Lapai, and Suleja, where precision agriculture has cut water use by 40% without sacrificing yields. With over 60% of the population reliant on agriculture, shifting to climate-smart practices is vital for food security and environmental health. Reforestation efforts, such as the NNPC Green Economy Initiative’s plan to plant 135 million trees, further highlight the state’s commitment to ecosystem restoration and carbon sequestration. In practical terms, farmers are being trained in regenerative agricultural techniques. Millions of trees are being planted across erosion-prone areas. Solar-powered boreholes and irrigation systems are being introduced. And, in a truly bold move, Niger is positioning itself to access international carbon credit markets—becoming one of the first subnational entities in Nigeria to do so.

Governance under Bago has also shown signs of evolution. While far from perfect, there is a growing appetite for inclusion, for transparency, and for a citizen-driven development model. Participatory budgeting processes have been initiated, giving civil society actors a voice in fiscal decisions. Some budget documents are now publicly accessible. Town hall meetings have become more routine, not just during campaigns but also during budget planning and project monitoring. This has helped create a feedback loop, albeit one that still requires institutionalisation.

Perhaps the more subtle but powerful change is in tone: this administration speaks in terms of service, not patronage. The governor himself often frames his policies around the ideas of stewardship and sacrifice—rhetoric that signals a departure from the entitlement politics of the past.

This tonal shift matters. It sets expectations. It redefines the social contract.

In sum, the Bago administration, at this halfway mark, has proven to be a government that is both restless and responsive. I

It does not claim to have all the answers, nor does it pretend that transformation happens overnight. But it has laid down the scaffolding for a new kind of governance—one that is intentional, ambitious, and, at times, audacious.

The road ahead will be even more demanding. The honeymoon is over. The second half of the administration’s tenure must be defined not by plans but by results; not by promises but by performance. There must be a ruthless focus on execution—getting the details right, scaling up what works, correcting what doesn’t, and listening, always listening, to the voices of ordinary Nigerlites.

And yet, if one were to judge by the arc of vision, the courage to innovate, and the willingness to confront complexity, then Niger State may well be on the cusp of something transformative.

The “New Niger” is not yet fully born, but its contours are visible. Its heartbeat is growing stronger. Its foundation, still forming, is being tested daily by the twin forces of legacy and leadership. In this delicate balance lies the true measure of this administration—and the hope that the next two years will be defined by both continuity and courage.

-DrUkachukwu writes in from Abuja.