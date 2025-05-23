Atalanta Ready to Accept  €40m Bid  for Ademola  Lookman

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman’s future at Atalanta will be over on Sunday when La Dea hosts strugglers Parma in the last game of the Italian Serie A 2024/25 season,

The African Player of the Year was largely instrumental for Atalanta winning the Europa League trophy last season and has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 39 games across all competitions this season

Now, Atalanta are trying to cash out now that Lookman is still hot and pursued by some of Top European teams.

Reports from Italian news medium hinted yesterday that Atalanta are aiming to pocket almost €100m from the sale of Lookman and Brazilian Ederson.

The famous pink paper, Gazzetta dello Sportclaimed that Atalanta are ready to listen to offers for the pair in the summer.

Both Lookman and Ederson moved to Atalanta in 2022. The club is now reportedly willing to sell the Nigerian striker for more than €40m and the Brazilian midfielder for at least €50m.

Lookman has not enjoyed his game since the public spat with Coach Gian Piero Gasperini despite spirited efforts by Atalanta management to solve the problem in-house last February.

It is understood that Atalanta are yet to receive a major bid for Lookman.

Ederson’s situation on the other hand is slightly different.

The Brazilian has reportedly attracted interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

According to Gazzetta, Ederson currently has more offers and chances to leave Atalanta than Lookman.

Both players are expected to start in the last game of the season against Parma at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.