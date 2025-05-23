Adebiyi Adebayo: Equipping Youths with Digital Skills Can Shift the Economy

Vanessa Obioha



From fluid mechanics to programming, Adebiyi Adebayo’s journey into the technology industry is truly inspiring. With a background in mechanical engineering, he has successfully transitioned into a career as a data scientist, programmer, and business intelligence expert. Today, he encourages young people to pursue careers in tech and has helped over 200 entry-level- and mid-level professionals strengthen their technical skills.

He shares why empowering young people with digital skills could be one of the country’s greatest security.

You have a background in Mechanical Engineering, how did you find yourself in technology?

Yes, I studied Mechanical Engineering at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, but I always struggled to believe that I would practice as an Engineer. I did not particularly fit in and my love for computers got the better part of me shortly after my final year in the University. I believe that I was led to this part as I critically examined my next steps after school. I noticed how important digital skills had become in the fast-paced world we live in, and I didn’t want to be left behind. I learnt web development from books that I got online and built web pages following YouTube videos. The icing on the cake was when I attended a data science bootcamp. I was amazed to know that data could drive decision-making, solve problems and have real-world impact. If it counts for anything, I do data engineering nowadays.

What did you consider as the biggest challenge transitioning from engineering into data science?

Learning anything new can be challenging especially when it is not rewarding in the immediate. Having to spend countless hours in training sessions, sleepless nights on tutorials and building my own solutions didn’t come easy. Also, managing the limited electricity supply and huge costs of mobile data was difficult at the time, but the excitement of learning a new thing and the promise of future gains kept me going, and I must say that my engineering foundations were very handy.

You’ve trained over 200 people in data and tech. What drives you to keep giving back?

I count it a privilege to have chosen to start out my career at an Edtech because it is such an impactful aspect of tech. This gave me the privilege to train and mentor people from the onset. Knowing that my entry into tech wasn’t through the conventional academic route, I believed more people like me needed to learn tech skills and would do very well with the right guidance provided to them early. Seeing them thrive is deeply rewarding. Also, there is a good population of Nigerians who cannot afford training fees for bootcamps, and I look forward to every opportunity to support such people. This keeps propelling me and influenced my decision to volunteer in some programs.

What do young people stand to gain by learning tech skills today?

A lot, really; a lot. Tech skills unlock opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and innovation. Especially in a country like ours, where youth make up a huge part of the population, equipping them with digital skills could shift the economy. The biggest tech corporations in today’s world were built by young people and we can reap the benefits of such as a nation if we have good partnership programs between the government and the private sector to encourage youths to learn digital skills. This would build our capacity as a nation while enriching the young people.

Tech is still perceived as a profession for computer science graduates in some quarters. How can one correct such a perception?

That mindset is outdated. I’m living proof that your background doesn’t limit your future in tech. I’ve seen people with backgrounds in arts and other fields who ended up becoming successful programmers. You do not even need any form of college degree nowadays as there are free learning resources online. It all starts with the desire to learn really. Also, there are various aspects to tech; not all of them require coding. Find your path and follow it.

What’s next for you on this journey?

Learning, building, progressing and helping others. Technology and its tools keep changing and there’s a need to continue learning and building with the latest tools to remain relevant in the space. This is also my guarantee to climb up the career ladder and work with great minds, manage great teams and build great products as I proceed. I would also be giving back a lot more as I would be looking out to partner with organisations with similar goals.