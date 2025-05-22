Video: Nigeria to Host African Parliament in 2026

52 African countries have endorsed the request by Nigeria to host the African Parliament in Abuja in 2026.

This followed a request on Thursday for the hosting right by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South), Nigeria’s representative at the executive meeting of the African Parliament in Casablanca, Morocco.

The African Parliament is the legislative body of the African Union. The Parliament exercises oversight, and has advisory and consultative power. It was established with the goal of creating a space where people from all countries in Africa could meet, deliberate, and pass some policy on issues that affect the entire continent.

