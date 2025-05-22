Tinubu Asks N’ Assembly To Consider N1.481trn As Rivers 2025 Budget 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has asked the two chambers of the National Assembly to consider the sum of N1.481 trillion as the 2025 budget of Rivers State.

President Tinubu stated this in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The official communication was read simultaneously at both chambers by the presiding officers during plenary on Thursday.

Tinubu, in the Appropriation Bill, explained that N324 billion is earmarked for infrastructure development in the fiscal year.

He also said N166 billion would be spent on the health sector, N75.6 billion for education, N31.4 billion for agriculture and N5 billion for free drugs distribution to all categories of people in the state.

The two chambers accordingly, referred the money Bill to their Committees on Emergency Rule in Rivers State to report back as soon as practicable.

