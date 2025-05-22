  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Donates Wheel Chairs

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun , District 9111 is set to donate wheel chairs to the physically challenged to empower mobility, independence and freedom of movement. 

President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun,  Bukola Alamu, disclosed that “the wheel of life project initiative is aimed to donate wheel chairs to physically challenged individuals in need to enhance their movement, quality of life and promote inclusivity.” 

Alamu added that “the wheel of life initiative supports our commitment to saving vulnerable people, community and fostering sustainable development.”

The Chairman,  Wheel of Life Project, Oluwafemi Eldorado Falade revealed that the  “ donated wheel chairs will enable beneficiaries to regain mobility and independence, access essential services and opportunities; and participate fully in their communities”. 

He noted that “together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, as we thank our sponsors, donors and volunteers for making the wheel of life project possible for the physically challenged.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.