Rotary Club of Ewutuntun Donates Wheel Chairs

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun , District 9111 is set to donate wheel chairs to the physically challenged to empower mobility, independence and freedom of movement.

President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Bukola Alamu, disclosed that “the wheel of life project initiative is aimed to donate wheel chairs to physically challenged individuals in need to enhance their movement, quality of life and promote inclusivity.”

Alamu added that “the wheel of life initiative supports our commitment to saving vulnerable people, community and fostering sustainable development.”

The Chairman, Wheel of Life Project, Oluwafemi Eldorado Falade revealed that the “ donated wheel chairs will enable beneficiaries to regain mobility and independence, access essential services and opportunities; and participate fully in their communities”.

He noted that “together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, as we thank our sponsors, donors and volunteers for making the wheel of life project possible for the physically challenged.”