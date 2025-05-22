Oyebanji: Ekiti Knowledge Zone, Catalyst for Economic, Industrial Development

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has restated the transformation potential of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone(EKZ), describing it as a project that will redefine the state’s economic and industrial landscape, create prosperity and drive sustainable development.

Governor Oyebanji stated this yesterday during a meeting with the team from African Development Bank (AfDB) led by the Chief Development Economist, Ms Rosemond Offei-Awuku and the Federal Ministry of Finance team led by Dr (Mrs) Akande Oyebola who were in the state on a supervisory mission to the Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

Emphasising that the EKZ is rooted in the intellectual and educational strength of Ekiti people, the Governor said the zone is strategically positioned to attract investment and serve as a hub for knowledge-based enterprise in Nigeria.

The governor explained further that the core objective of the project is to leverage the state’s intellectual capacity to promote industrial growth, create job opportunities, and enhance economic empowerment of the state, adding that the fact the state is known to be the most knowledgeable and educated in the country, should lead to prosperity, support industry and foster development.

He expressed optimism in the ability of the EKZ to stimulate economic activities and place Ekiti on the map as a knowledge-driven economy, stressing that the project aligns with global trends where innovation and intellectual capacity drive industrialization and wealth creation.

While assuring the AfDB and the FG of his administration’s continuous cooperation to ensure value for money and timely delivery of the project, the governor said his government will work hard to ensure the project reaches its full potentials, thereby making Ekiti State a reference point for knowledge-based development.

He urged AfDB to review its procurement process from the current approach, which often prioritises the lowest bidder to the one that emphasises quality, sustainability, and long-term benefits, stressing that focus should be on ability to deliver to cost m, value and time.

“EKZ is one of the gains of continuity in governance, my predecessor started it and we are running with it because we believe that Ekiti is the knowledge capital of the country. The zone is not an accidental project, we believe that if they say Ekiti people are knowledgeable and are educated, it should count for something, it should support industry and lead to prosperity and development, “ Governor Oyebanji said, adding that the EKZ would be a game changer for the state and the country as a whole.

Earlier in her remarks, Chief Development Economist of the AfDB, Ms Rosemond Offei-Awuku, who expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the EKZ project, commended the state government for its commitment to developing a knowledge-based economy, noting that the on-going efforts align with AfDB vision for sustainable development and innovation-driven growth.

Expressing optimism about the future impact of the Zone, the AfDB official highlighted the zone’s potential to become a central attraction for the knowledge economy in the country and beyond.

Also in her remarks, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr (Mrs) Oyebola Akande, who commended the governor for his visionary leadership at leveraging on the state knowledge to create wealth and prosperity, said the zone when fully operational, would not only enhance the state’s position as a hub for innovation but also contribute significantly to global advancement in technology, research and education.

She assured the governor that the federal government would continue to support the state to ensure the project achieves it objective.

The team, which is in the state for a week-long supervisory mission visit, was joined by members of the Project Implementation Unit for EKZ at the meeting.