LG Poll: ‘Adio’s RISE Plan ‘ll Reduce Unemployment in Etiosa 

Sunday Okobi

Youth Party (YP) chairmanship candidate in Etiosa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ayodele Adio, has unveiled an ambitious economic blueprint poised to transform Eti-Osa’s economy and create thousands of new jobs.

The plan, dubbed ‘RISE’ (Recycle, Invest, Strengthen, Empower), represents the most comprehensive economic agenda put forward by any candidate in the upcoming local government elections, targeting Eti-Osa’s most pressing challenges while capitalising on its unique advantages.

Speaking to an audience of community leaders, business owners, and residents, Adio detailed the four pillars of his economic vision stating that: “Our RISE plan addresses both immediate economic needs and long-term sustainable growth.” “It’s about creating real opportunities for our people while building an economy that works for everyone.”

According to Adio, “The first component will tackle Eti-Osa’s growing waste management crisis while creating a new economic sector.

The initiative will establish community recycling centers that convert waste into marketable products like bio-gas and tiles.

“Recognisng the constructon boom across Eti Osa, the second pillar focuses on equipping youth with specialized construction skills through certification programs and apprenticeships with major developers.”

The third, Adio stated is strengthening tourism.

“We’ll develop our beaches, historical sites, and cultural festivals into world-class attractions,” Adio explained, outlining plans for infrastructure upgrades and international marketing campaigns.

The final component, Empowering Communities, focuses on grassroots economic empowerment through microfinance initiatives, creative funds, business incubation centers, and community cooperatives that ensure growth benefits reach all neighborhoods.

The Rise Plan, Adio argued “will deliver a 50 per cent increase in tourism and hospitality revenue within just 18 months, create 15,000 new jobs across tourism, hospitality, construction, and environmental services sectors and reduce youth unemployment by 30 percent in Eti-Osa.”

In conclusion, Adio noted: “What sets this plan apart is its holistic approach. It addresses environmental concerns, skills gaps, tourism potential, and community inclusion simultaneously. Although the projections are ambitious, I believe that they are achievable with proper implementation.”

He emphasised that the RISE plan includes detailed implementation timelines, funding mechanisms, and accountability measures.

“This isn’t just campaign rhetoric,” he insisted, adding that: “We’ve mapped out the execution details, including public-private partnerships, grant opportunities, and revenue-generation models that will make this plan succeed,” he said.