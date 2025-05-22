Israel Tightens Security at Embassies after Washington Killings

Israel has stepped up security at its diplomatic missions around the world, following the killing of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday.

Netanyahu said in a statement that he was “shocked’’ by the “horrific, anti-Semitic” shooting in the U.S. capital.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel.

“The blood libels against Israel are costing us blood and must be fought relentlessly,’’ he said.

The two Israeli members of staff of the embassy were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum.

According to Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, they were a young couple who were about to get engaged.

U.S. police said the suspect had been arrested.

After his detention, he allegedly chanted the slogan “free, free Palestine.’’ (dpa/NAN)