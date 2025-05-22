Health Expert Urges Strategic Planning for Well-being in Retirement

Funmi Ogundare

The Director of Medical Services, Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Dr. Samuel Nubi, Thursday, called on retirees to prioritise health planning as they approach retirement, warning that the post-employment phase of life comes with both opportunities and significant health risks.

Nubi, who made this call at the send forth party for the 2023 and 2024 retired staff of the college, emphasised that retirement marks a major life transition that requires careful health and lifestyle adjustments.

In his paper titled, ‘Health in Retirement’, he explained that retirement is inevitable, but how one prepares for it will determine whether it becomes a period of decline or fulfillment.

While some see retirement as a welcome relief with time for rest, hobbies and family, Nubi cautioned that this stage also comes with increased risks of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and mental health issues including depression and anxiety.

“At extreme stages of life, the immune system weakens, making retirees more vulnerable to diseases,” he said

To counteract these challenges, the director outlined a comprehensive 18-point strategy for staying healthy in retirement. These include finding a renewed purpose, relocating to healthier environments, managing stress, adopting pets, exercising regularly, and staying mentally active.

He also underscored the importance of regular health checks and maintaining strong social connections.

Highlighting a pressing concern, the medical doctor warned against substance misuse among retirees, particularly the abuse of prescription drugs, and encouraged retirees to remain informed and cautious about their health choices.

“Don’t use all your health to chase after wealth, only to spend all your wealth later to regain your health,” Nubi stated, urging both current and future retirees to plan not just financially, but physically, mentally, and emotionally, for the years ahead.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Governing Council of the college, Prof. Funso Afolabi, described retirement as a transition into a new kind of freedom to rest, reflect and rediscover.

To the retirees, he stated: “Your years of service, dedication and integrity have left footprints that time cannot erase. The lessons you have shared, the lives you have touched and the legacy you have built will continue to speak after this day.”

He encouraged them to take their health seriously, live for purpose and learn something new everyday, adding that they should also make wise decisions concerning their financial and spiritual well-being.

“In retirement, managing your finances takes on a new shape. You may not have a monthly salary coming in, but with planning, discipline and prudence, your financial peace can endure. You need to also seek out purpose in each day. It might be mentoring younger generations, serving your community or simply being present for your loved ones. Life is most fulfilling when lived with intention, no matter the stage,”Afolabi stressed.