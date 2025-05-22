  • Thursday, 22nd May, 2025

Germany Condemns Killing of Israeli Embassy Staff in Washington

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed shock on Thursday at the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.

“Anti-Semitic violence can never be justified,” Wadephul said.

He described the killings as a “dastardly murder” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that his thoughts were with the victims’ families and their colleagues at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The two victims, a young couple who were reportedly about to get engaged, were shot near the Capital Jewish Museum.

According to Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, they were employees of the Israeli embassy.

U.S. police confirmed that the suspect had been arrested. Following the attack, the suspect allegedly chanted the slogan, “Free, free Palestine.”(dpa/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.