Germany Condemns Killing of Israeli Embassy Staff in Washington

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed shock on Thursday at the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.

“Anti-Semitic violence can never be justified,” Wadephul said.

He described the killings as a “dastardly murder” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that his thoughts were with the victims’ families and their colleagues at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The two victims, a young couple who were reportedly about to get engaged, were shot near the Capital Jewish Museum.

According to Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, they were employees of the Israeli embassy.

U.S. police confirmed that the suspect had been arrested. Following the attack, the suspect allegedly chanted the slogan, “Free, free Palestine.”(dpa/NAN)