Detained Popular Blogger, Awudumu Reigneth,  Regains Freedom  in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Director of pro-Wike new media, the New Associates, Miss Awudumu Reigneth, has regained her freedom after meeting her bail condition.

Reigneth arrest and detention had caused public and media outcries after she was arrested by the police over ‘’alleged trumped-up charges,” including cyberbullying, purportedly fueled by her right to free speech and expression.

Reacting to her release, the pro-Wike political group, the New Associates in Bayelsa State, applauded the judiciary for not yielding to intimidation in the case involving its member.

The convener and lead of the New Associates, Georger Turnah, commended the judiciary for demonstrating its strong independence in the face of intimidation.

Turnah, who also the Bayelsa State caretaker committee of the Dan-led faction of the People Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement signed by his media assistant, Kevin Loveday-Egbo, stated that Chief Magistrate Baitmizimo demonstrated exceptional courage.

He said: ‘’We would also like to commend Chief Magistrate Obiri Baitimizimo for her courage and boldness in ensuring justice even in the face of obvious intimidation. “The Bayelsa State judiciary has once again demonstrated its independence and integrity by not yielding to the grand plan of Diri’s administration to keep Reigneth incarcerated as punishment for exercising her rights to free speech and expression. The courageous decision made by the magistrate to grant bail in the most liberal terms underscores the importance of a functional judiciary in safeguarding democracy, which is an exemplary high for the state judiciary.’’

Turnah, while also commending Reigneth for ‘’unwavering courage and determination in the face of oppression,” also applauded the professionalism and commitment of the legal team.

He, however, expressed disappointment that “oppressive tactics and intimidation have become the hallmarks of the Diri-led prosperity administration’’ and implored the government to face serious issues of governance.

‘’As we celebrate Reigneth’s freedom, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to justice, equality, and democracy for all Bayelsans. Together, we will overcome the challenges posed by this current administration and build a state that reflects the hopes and aspirations of its people,” he said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker Committee in Bayelsa State has earlier condemned the arrest and detention of Ms Awudumu Reigneth.

According to the party, Reigneth’s ordeal might not be unconnected to her membership of the Pro-Wike group.

The party expressed sadness over the harassment of party loyalists orchestrated by the Governor Douye Diri-led administration in Bayelsa State.

The Publicity Secretary of the state PDP Caretaker Committee, Derri Alasuote Wright, in a statement noted that Ms Reigneth is being held unlawfully over ‘’alleged trumped-up charges, including cyberbullying, purportedly fueled by her right to free speech and expression.’’