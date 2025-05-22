APC Affirms One-China Principle

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has affirmed its unwavering commitment to the one-China principle, recognising Taiwan as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Speaking in an interview in Abuja on Wednesday, the APC National Vice-Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, said the party was in full alignment with the federal government’s diplomatic stance.

“Nigeria is unequivocally committed to the One-China Principle. Consequently, the policies and principles of the APC will mirror those of our federal government in diplomatic matters.

“China is a significant partner for our nation; they regard us as equals rather than a lesser nation. This perspective fosters a relationship of mutual progress. Therefore, it is wise for the government to support the one-China principle.”

Salihu reiterated APC’s firm support for the government’s diplomatic policies, stating that, “As a party, we stand resolutely behind the one-China principle.”

He praised the positive outcomes of Nigeria-China diplomatic relations, particularly in trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

“Our partnership with China has yielded substantial results. We have witnessed the construction of extensive roads, bridges, and railways by Chinese companies, with counterpart funding from the Chinese government.

“In addition, projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline and various free trade zones in Nigeria have been funded, in whole or in part, by Chinese institutions. Chinese enterprises are eager to establish factories and businesses in Nigeria, and many are already contributing to our economy,” he noted.

He attributed the influx of foreign investment in Nigeria to the APC administration’s business-friendly policies, including amendments to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, which have streamlined processes for investors.

He expressed the party’s readiness to strengthen ties with the Communist Party of China (CPC) through collaboration in cultural exchange, trade, education, and human capital development.

He said: “We are dedicated to fostering mutual growth and reinforcing our historic partnership.”