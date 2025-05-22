Abiodun Congratulates Akinola on Appointment as Southwest Devt Commission Boss

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said the appointment of Dr. Charles Akinola as the Managing Director of the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a testament to his exceptional qualifications and unwavering commitment to the development of the Southwest region.

Dr. Akinola, a former Chief of Staff to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, according to Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, will bring his wealth of experience and proven track record of leadership to drive the Commission and make its impact felt across the region.

The governor also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the choice of Dr. Akinola to manage the affairs of the Commission.

“Dr. Akinola’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the Southwest will undoubtedly guide the Commission toward achieving its goals of sustainable development, economic growth, and social progress.

“Under his stewardship, we anticipate innovative initiatives that will enhance infrastructure, promote investment, and improve the overall quality of life for the region.

“I also commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his astute decision in selecting Dr. Akinola for this pivotal role. This appointment reflects the President’s dedication to fostering capable leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people and drives the region’s progress.

“By appointing a leader of Dr. Akinola’s caliber, President Tinubu demonstrates his commitment to empowering the Southwest and ensuring that it plays a vital role in the nation’s development narrative,” the statement added.