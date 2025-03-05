Wurafadaka opens bespoke fashion branch in Lekki, Lagos

By John Odule

Wurafadaka, a renowned Nigerian fashion brand, has expanded its reach with the opening of a new branch in Lekki, Lagos.

Founded by Tijesuni Omotoyosi Simire in 2014, WuraFadaka has evolved from a small brand operating from the owner’s residence to a renowned clothing brand with a national presence. After Tijesuni got married, he relocated from Europe with his spouse to launch the brand’s store in Ilorin, Nigeria, and has since expanded across other regions.

On the 25th of February 2025, Wurafadaka opened a new office in Lekki, Lagos, and officially made the new Lekki branch its headquarters and base for accessibility to a broader audience.

This underscores the brand’s commitment to making high-quality, bespoke fashion services. From measurements to delivery, customers can expect a seamless and personalized experience, with the option to receive their custom-made attire within 24 hours. With the continuation of the originated branch at Ilorin, Kwara State, Wurafadaka or Wura Fadaka, which means “Gold Silver” in Yoruba language has solidified its position as a leading fashion brand in Nigeria.

Wurafadaka’s designs cater to a wide range of customers, from traditional attires to modern folk styles, including agbadas, kaftans, Shoes, and lady attires. The brand’s extensive range covers male, female, and children’s wear, spanning ages 1 to 80 years.