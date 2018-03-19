Adamawa IDPs Appeal to NEMA to Step up Humanitarian Response

By Daji Sani in Yola



The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Malkohi official camp in Adamawa State have appealed to the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, to step up his humanitarian response to them.

Speaking with THISDAY at the weekend, one of the IDPs who simply identified himself as Usman, said NEMA used to give them food items when their food finished but now they waste time before food are given to them.

He said the DG should note that it was not their wish to continue to live in the camps, adding that if only the federal government would clear the Boko Haram insurgency still bedeviling their areas, they would not be depending on the government for food.

“This was the reason why we staged a protest recently due to lack of food. There is food in the store but they have to wait for directives from Abuja before they give us.

“We have never experienced such but since the coming of the new boss everything has been in a shamble, even the ingredients to cook have been reduced drastically,” he said.

Usman spoke at the presentation of empowerment and educational materials for IDPs in the state by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

However, presenting the materials at a ceremony in Malkohi IDP camp, the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said the measure was part of the commission’s effort in fulfilling its humanitarian mandate which so far has been extended to affected persons in 25 states.

The commissioner who was represented by Alhaji Lawal Hamidu, the Director of Refugees and Migrants Affairs of the commission, said the commission believes in the education and economic empowerment of the IDPs as a major tool to ameliorate their sufferings.

“The provision of these materials today therefore signifies our attention to the continued well-being of our Persons of Concern (POC) in Nigeria.

“We take our responsibilities very seriously and we will continue to provide opportunities that will preserve your dignity and encourage you to become self-reliant members of the communities you have become a part of…

“It is on the strength of this that NCFRMI will continue to provide opportunities for persons of concern so that they regain their dignity, while becoming independent and ultimately agents of their own durable solutions.”

Also responding, the state Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mr Haruna Furo, lauded the measure and promised that the items which comprised grinding machines, drugs, school desk, bags and books, would be taken to all formal and informal camps in the state.

In her remarks on behalf of beneficiaries, a female IDP, Mrs Rakiya Samuel, who got a grinding machine, thanked the commission for the support which she said would help them in a big way as they prepare to go back home and start a new life.

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of grinding machines to some IDPs, while school bags containing assorted books were distributed to primary and secondary school students attending school in the camp.