RCCG, Bridegroom Area Crusade

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Bridegroom Area, Okunola-Egbeda, Lagos Province 12, presents “Re-Lighting Egbeda,” a two-day crusade with the theme, “Destroying Satanic Investment,” on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24. The venue is Amul Filing Station, Opposite Rauf Aregbesola Flagship Primary Health Centre, Okunola Road, Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area.

The programme starts 4pm each day, with free medical services on Saturday morning from 9am. The Pastor-in-Charge of the Area, Pastor Sanmi Oluwamuyiwa, and other anointed men of God will be ministering at the crusade.

Highlights of the programme include word ministration, praise/worship, salvation of souls, welfare services, and free dispensation of drugs.