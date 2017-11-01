Edo Govt approves anti-human trafficking bill, task force

…as monthly pension payment hits N244million

The Edo State Government has approved the bill to enact the Edo State Trafficking in Persons Prohibition, Enforcement and Administration Law 2017.

The bill which was presented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Mrs. Yinka Omorogbe, at the weekly Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, provides for the establishment of the Edo State Task Force on human trafficking and other related matters.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Rt. Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, who spoke with journalists after the meeting, said the bill will help to check the disturbing and illegal activities of human traffickers in the state.

Ohonbamu explained that the bill will be sent to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Other decisions reached at the EXCO meeting according to the commissioner, are the approval of the appointment of Prince Raphael Ojo Alufah as the Elekor of Ekor (village head) in Akoko North clan, Akoko Edo Local Government Area and the ratification of the programme of events for the forthcoming Alaghodaro Investment Summit.

He explained that “the local government in the state have increased pension payment from 212 million monthly to 244 million monthly and have paid over 2.4 billion from January to September, 2017.”

“Arrangement for the celebration of the first-year anniversary of the present administration was also discussed at EXCO, which approved that the event be marked by three programmes including: An investment Summit tagged Alaghodaro 2017 with the theme: ‘Envisioning the Future’ from November 10-12, 2017.

“The ground breaking of the Edo State Industrial Park at Iyanomo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area will be done on Saturday, November 11, 2017 and an interdenominational service in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria will be held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on November 12, 2017, which is the main anniversary day,” Ohonbamu said.