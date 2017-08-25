Winfield Montessori School Students Shine

The graduation ceremony was well celebrated and will always be a day to remember by students of Winfield Montessori School most especially the graduating students. The event which took place at the school’s premises at Abijo lekki Lagos, witnessed a large turnout of parents and invited guests.

In his speech, the Director of the school, Mrs. Evelyn Chukujama, said, “As parents and teachers we do put a lot of time and energy into preparing our children for the future, there is a need to equip them with life-long skills to prepare them for adulthood. It is our collective responsibility as we guide and mould the leaders of tomorrow, for it is on them that the future depends.”

Chukujama called on parents to be security conscious as well as sensitise their children on security tips.

The graduation ceremony was interesting as pupils displayed skills in drama, choreography, cultural dance and many more. Winfield Montessori School is a community of children, parents, and administrators, working together to create a positive environment that lays the foundation for those habits of minds that support happiness and success both in school and in life.