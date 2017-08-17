Cross River to Stage Three Agro-cultural Festivals Annually

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

In a bid to strengthen its tourism potentials as a means of improving its economy, the Cross River State Government has announced that it has created three new agro-cultural festivals to be staged in each of its three senatorial districts respectively.

The announcement made on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to governor on Events Management, Mr. Kenneth Aklah, in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area, indicates that the three festivals aim at ensuring peace, and unity among the various communities in the state.

Briefing journalists at the palace of the Obolopon of Ugep on the activities lined up to mark this year’s Leboku International New Yam Festival, Aklah said agro-cultural festivals are very important for the peaceful co-existence of various communities across the state, hence it decided to accord it top priority.

“The administration of Prof. Ben Ayade is very passionate about new yam festival and other important cultural festivals that showcase the great cultural heritage of our people.

“We are also aware that these cultural festivals have over time served as rallying points for peaceful co-existence among various indigenous peoples and communities in Cross River,” he said.

Details later…