Boko Haram Attacks Two Communities in Adamawa

By Daji Sani in Yola

Boko Haram insurgents Monday night attacked two villages in Madagali Local Government area of Adamawa State resulting in setting ablaze shops, houses and properties worth millions of naira.

Confirming the attacks, the chairman of the local council, Hon. Yusuf Muhammad, said the insurgents lunched the attacks on Nyibango and Mudubu villages in Belbel ward at about 9pm to 12pm on Monday .

He lamented that the area had been under consistent attack by the Islamist fundamentalists, adding that about five communities had been attacked in the area in the last two weeks and called on the federal government to send more troops to Madagali.

Muhammad further explained that the villagers escaped to a near by bush before the insurgents arrived in their hundreds into the two villages to perpetrate their acts.

He said the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained as at the time of sending this report.