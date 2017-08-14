Atiku Condemns Retaliatory Quit Notices

3
1055
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has cautioned against the negative consequences of resorting to retaliatory quit notices by some youth groups in the country.

He said those thinking that they would be rewarded by such action should have a rethink because they would lose at the end of the day.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Atiku said he was condemning the retaliatory quit notice given by certain elements in other parts of Nigeria to persons of other origins be they Northern, Yoruba or any other ethnic grouping within the country.

He said: “Again, it has sadly come to my attention that there has been a counter quit notice issued in reaction to the unfortunate initial notices issued by some misguided youths in July of this year.

 “Just as I strongly condemned the quit notice on people of the Igbo ethnic group living in Northern Nigeria and the counter quit notices that ensued, I also vehemently condemn the retaliatory quit notice given by certain elements in other parts of Nigeria to persons of other origins be they northern, Yoruba or any other ethnic grouping within our nation.”

 The former vice president said it was a fallacy to believe that there are people of northern or southern origin, adding that Nigeria only has people of one origin. 

“We are all of Nigerian origin. As Nigerians, we must be pragmatic enough to realise the obvious truth that an eye for an eye will leave Nigeria blind. Let me at this juncture remind these ‘quit noticers’ that when brothers fight to the death over a domestic dispute, it is their neighbours that eventually end up inheriting their father’s property. 

“It is also for this reason, amongst others, that I have urged and still urge that Nigeria should be restructured and that state of origin ought to be removed from our constitution and other relevant laws and policies, to be replaced by state of residency.

 “If we as Nigerians are tied to our residency, rather than the state where our ancestors originated from, this whole idea of quit notice would not have arisen in the first place.

 “Let us remember that though we have many ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, we are all largely of one race. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), foreigners exceed the native Emiratis in number, yet the UAE is one of the most peaceful nations on earth. If people of different races can live in peace in South Africa and the United States, why can’t we do the same here?”

Atiku commended the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for taking steps to sanction radio stations that were guilty of playing the Igbo hate song and for embarking on an anti hate speech drive.

 “Nigeria is our only country and our value as human beings is tied to the value of Nigeria. So if we must give ourselves value, we must first give Nigeria value,” he said

  • Henry Ugbomah

    ———continue—
    Biafra ; Nigeria evolution & the urgency of now
    The position for the father of modern day Nigeria is vacant. So also is the position of the generation that midwifed its birth. The labors of our heroes past and present opens the door on how to get to new Nigeria. Whoever is able to understand, and lock in the staggered pieces, turn in all the energy spectrum it requires, would crank the Train and drive us to the Nigeria of our approximate dream. Where fine tuning, research and development would be done to preserve the new nation.

    Buhari shows signs of a great leader, You know where you stand with him. He talks straight and speaks from his mind, which all great leaders do. Has reasonable high degree of integrity as one of them. A Nigerian presidents with this degree of honesty is huge. He has a good sense of real and perceived injustice in the system, whether his party fiscal restructure is the fix we do not know. However, he stands on the cross roads of our political disaffection, the challenging economics and the politics of revenue redistribution, the very problems the military elite created. A Northerner been asked to knife to balance, the revenue allocation that favors the North dreads the political repercussion to his party, because his constituencies are not there yet. He can make the case to them that he would put the right amount of electric energy nation wide, peel off the business transactions from the street into shops, where electronic charging system would efficiently collect taxes for the states to balance the difference he cut.

    Meaning, he would transition the economy to more card carrying economy, every swipe registers immediately the tax collected to a central pool, government knows exactly the amount of tax he is expecting from each shop, or entity. He could also promise to grant the rights of mineral producing states to Northern states if mineral are found in their respective states, provide the incentives for them to look for minerals . Great presidents do great things. They go where ordinary politician dread. Whether Buhari would seat among the greats, we would soon find out . His test is on. Whatever permutation Buhari elects to use, the prescriptions herein are long shots. Does not address the urgency of now.

    .

  • sirOscie

    Well said Atiku,A rare Northern Leader.
    This is really the way to go, bringing back the humanity in us and understanding that God created us differently for reason and its left for us to try to understand and tolerate one another for the period we have on earth.
    An eye for an eye will do us no good and I urge the NASS to do the needful about the so called “State Of Origin” before we all kill ourselves over nothing.
    One Love Nigerians and God bless us all.