Atiku: Why We Must be Conscious of Our Past

Olaseni Durojaiye

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has urged Nigerians to be conscious of their past to avoid mistakes that coulf affect the country negatively.

Atiku, who stated this recently in Lagos, at the launch of a new book in honour of the 51st Ooni of Ife, Oba (Dr) Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, titled ‘ O ti see se (It is Done)’, a compendium of accolades and goodwill messages, said: “As a society, we should learn to celebrate our icons, as it’s being done in this book. But, while doing that, we must also remember that our society cannot make the much-desired progress unless we make conscious efforts at knowing our past.

He stated that the return of history as a subject to the curriculum of secondary schools across the country was a step in the direction and a welcome development.

Atiku, who was represented by Professor Adeolu Akande described the book as historic because it celebrate the foremost monarch and

document the activities cumulating in his ascension to the throne for

posterity, also charged the author, traditional institutions and all stakeholders to make book available to the younger ones in schools.

The return of history to school curriculum is thus time and a step in the right direction,” he added.

Earlier in welcome address, the Leader of the Research Team for the book, Mr. Babajide Macauley, described the book as a special publication, designed to capture the historical perspectives of the royal ascension of the incumbent Ooni Ife.

“It is a conscious effort at delving into the historical background of Ile Ife, chronicling all its monarchs from the time of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race till the ascension of the present monarch,” he stated.

Commending the author on the publication, Oba Adeyeye reiterated his commitment towards empowering the people, especially the youths, in

the society, whom he described as the hope and future of the society.

While stressing the need for Nigerians to strive and maintain positive image for themselves, the revered monarch charged the youths in the country to work hard to be able to achieve their dreams.

“Few months ago, I was in this auditorium to join others in celebrating the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. It is on record that decades after the elder statesman had passed on, people still remember him because of his hardwork and the fact that he did everything to enhance humanity,” Ooni Adeyeye stated.

He added that the slogan ‘o ti see se’, ‘It is Done’, typified his belief while growing up, that with God, nothing was impossible.

Among the dignitaries that graced the event include were Leader of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams; an Afenifere Chieftain, Yinka Odumakin; Professor Banji Akintoye; Dr. Alex Duduyemi, the Asiwaju of Ile Ife; Commissioner for Housing, Lagos State, Gbolahan Lawal, who represented the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Executive Secretary, Board of Trustees, New Era Foundation, Mrs. Grace Giwa, who represented Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Vice Admiral Akin Aduwo and other traditional chiefs from Ile Ife.