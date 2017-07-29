Ikeja Lions Restates Commitment to Social Development

By Omolabake Fasogbon



Members of Zone 6A, District 404B2 of the Nigerian chapter of the International Associations of Lions Clubs have been charged to strengthen their commitment to the objectives of the clubs, which was to serve humanity.

The Zone’s Chairperson, lioness Blessing Umebali gave the admonition at the first District Governor’s advisory committee meeting held in Lagos.

According to Umebali who reiterated that the club’s existence was driven by the passion for humanity, the club had set out N100 million target for the service year to touch the lives of millions of less privilege Nigerians, hence the need for a meeting like this to strategise on how to deliver meaningfully.

She stated that the clubs under zone 6A comprising of Ikeja Dynamic, Ikeja Metro and Lagos Royal must rise up to the task of keying to the district agenda by devoting their resources,time and other demands.

The agenda of engaging the youth through empowerment, advocacy and enlightenment; sight preservation, protection of the environment; relieving hunger and diabetes screening and awareness campaign she insisted, must be successfully implemented.

While acknowledging membership as a major constraint facing the realisation of the club’s goals, she said that the Zone had reached an agreement to embark on massive campaigns to enlighten and sensitise Nigerians on the need to join the club which mission was purely to serve.

“Membership in Lions Clubs means an opportunity to meet and work with other individuals in a spirit of fellowship, striving towards common ideas or goals. Throughout the history or formation of Lions Club by our founder Melvin Jones since 1917, Lions have responded to many challenges and to many opportunities. We have acted to meet the needs of our communities and have accepted the responsibility.

“Part of our strategies is to embark on a membership drive to create more awareness on the club’s activities. The more we are, the merrier, by such, we can boast of numerous resources to achieve our target,” she said.

She implored each club in the zone to execute at least one developmental project in their respective quarters which may not necessarily consume huge resources.

“What makes a club is being able to carry out effective monthly service community activity which does not need to be in millions. We understand that times are hard but we must continue to thrive and put smiles on the face of the needy,” she pointed out.