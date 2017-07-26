APC’s Bad Governance Has Divided Country, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has left the country terribly divided.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi-Ama community roads in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said: “Nigeria is divided because of the APC leadership style.”

He stated: “Wherever you go today in this country, there is one problem or the other. Is that how Nigerians want it? Certainly not. We need people who will promote peace through quality leadership.”

The governor said Nigerians were deceived into voting for the APC, pointing out that in 2019 no Nigerian will be deceived by the empty promises of the party.

“The change they said they are bringing is fake change. No person resident in Rivers State and sees what we are suffering from the APC federal government will ever support APC”, Wike said.

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to deliver projects that would improve their living condition.

He said the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi -Ama community roads would be completed in six months.

He said the very poor nature of the community roads in the heart of Port Harcourt brings to the fore the failures of the immediate past administration.

The governor urged the contractor to carry the people of the host communities along, through sub-contracts and employment opportunities.

On the flooding of many parts of the state, the governor reiterated that his administration would take steps to stop future re-occurrence.