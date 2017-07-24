PDP: Makarfi-led Caretaker C’ttee to Seek Tenure Extension

Starts sale of Anambra governorship forms

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi may push for a six-month extension of its mandate at its non-elective convention slated for August 12 to enable it plan and organise a befitting national convention for the party, THISDAY has learnt.

It was reliably gathered that apart from serving as a platform to re-unite the party, the PDP’s non-elective convention is meant to consider an extension of the mandate of the NCC to enable it to carry out the process of amending the constitution of the party, as well as the reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party.

The 12 months mandate given to the caretaker committee will expire on August 12, the date chosen by the PDP for its non-elective national convention.

A source at the national headquarters of the PDP told THISDAY at the weekend that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which held last week, took into consideration the short time available to the caretaker committee and challenging job it has on its hands before deciding to hold a non-elective convention.

“One of the fundamental reasons why the NEC of the party decided to hold a non-elective convention is to extend the duration of the NCC in line with the provisions of our constitution.

“We are a law abiding party. We looked at our constitution and realised that there was the need for us to keep faith with the judgment of the Supreme Court, which clearly re-emphasised the supremacy of the party’s national convention as provided for in its constitution,” he said.

He further disclosed that the NEC had already endorsed an extension of the tenure of the NCC, but felt that it would be better to use the platform of the non-elective convention to ratify it in order to avoid any legal crisis.

Also, ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the NCC has said it will Monday commence the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms to members wishing to participate in its primary for the forthcoming election.

According to the publicity unit of the PDP, each form will cost N10 million.