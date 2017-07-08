A SPECIAL EVENING WITH THE ACTING PRESIDENT  

PENDULUM By Dele Momodu
Fellow Nigerians, I had the rare honour of sitting and chatting with our Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, last Sunday, July 2, 2017, and it was such an amazing encounter. As you would probably have noticed on this page in the last few weeks, I’ve been visibly worried about the soaking tension in Nigeria. I’ve never been so agitated in a long time. Though we’ve had our fair share of challenges and tribulations as a people and country, we’ve always found a way to manage our differences and live in peace. Why then the sudden clamour for separation and violence I wondered.
 
I was a humble, ardent and proud supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last Presidential election out of the prevailing frustration and general anger against the PDP misrule under the seemingly irredeemable leadership of President Goodluck Jonathan. I must confess that the APC government that took over did not take full advantage of the massive goodwill it garnered from every part of Nigeria. Not since 1993, when Chief Moshood Abiola won a most decisive and convincing election have we witnessed the kind of clean and clear electoral mandate delivered in 2015. As a matter of fact, not only was an incumbent sitting African President defeated spectacularly, the man who lost actually called to congratulate the victor. That was a new tradition in the volatile Nigerian electoral system.  It is my hope and expectation that the future leaders of our country will continue to imbibe all the positive lessons learnt from the 2015 elections and its aftermath.
 
However, the APC government took off at snail speed, crawling like a millipede. The Buhari/Osinbajo administration behaved like it had all the time in the world. Big fans and volunteer supporters like me got alarmed very early. I panicked so much at the direction things were going that I hurriedly wrote a desperate memo to President Muhammadu Buhari pleading with him not to fritter away the uncommon goodwill that he then enjoyed. That mail actually got the attention of Mr President and earned me a special invitation to the Aso Rock Presidential villa where I sat in total privacy with our dear leader and was able to offer a few tips and ideas. That was also a new development and I was elated that his would be a listening and responsive government.
 
As days rolled by and months climbed months, things went from bad to worse and then worst. The APC government was busy fighting a war of attrition with itself from the outset. It was also waging wars against perceived enemies of the Party and the State. These wars were being fought on all fronts and it was going to distract from the primary task of nation-building. It was frighteningly similar to the incendiary and eventually fatal approach that ultimately led to the demise of President Jonathan’s PDP administration. I felt a sense of déjà vu! Only a few people could see the palpable danger ahead. It is not easy to fight corruption in Nigeria. Like everything Nigerian, even corruption enjoys Federal character. The main reason most Nigerians fight tooth and nail for government appointment is to be able to partake in slicing off a chunky part of the national cake and savouring it with cronies and families, not for service. There was no way you are going to probe only the Jonathan government and not invite the fierce and fiendish wrath of some sympathetic militants who would argue that he was being persecuted because he comes from a particular section and minority tribe. Meanwhile, all those who had looted and emptied Nigeria fifty to even ten years earlier are virtually walking free without any fear of prosecution not to mention punishment or even prison sentences.
 
Once the Buhari government chose to make the war against corruption its main cardinal priority, it was going to be like touching the tiger by the tail. Corruption was going to fight back with all the ferocity and velocity at its command and disposal. It is arguable that, perhaps, the President should have tarried a while, to secure and stabilise the economic structures of Nigeria before embarking on these wars. Sooner than expected, the militants began to strike with mathematical accuracy and scientific precision. And they struck at the very jugular of Nigeria without blinking. Our oil resources were attacked just as internationally oil prices dipped. Almost immediately, Nigeria began haemorrhaging dangerously. The hullaballoo made our case far worse than it ever was. We couldn’t lift or supply enough oil, our cash cow. As if by some unseen conspiracy, the price of crude oil fell calamitously on the international market as the attacks mounted and became sustained. Thus the income that could not sustain us even on regular, incident free days became drastically drained and insufficient. States could not pay salaries of workers and our citizens lost jobs in droves.
 
If this was not already bad enough, our President suffered health challenges and could not operate full blast. President Buhari has now spent more time abroad than at home on medical leave this year. It would seem the enemies of Nigeria never slept at night as they waged endless wars against our country. And to crown it up, the agitation for secession filled the air as the carefully orchestrated call for the creation of an Igbo nation seemingly became deafening. Some Arewa youths from Northern Nigeria complicated the already terrible situation by pouring petrol into fire when they satirically gave Igbos resident in the North the quit notice to head back home by October 1, 2017, the anniversary of our independence as a Nation and Republic. How can one country suffer from all these debilitating afflictions in one fell swoop, without almost becoming comatose?
 
Any patriotic Nigerian should be seriously concerned. I truly pitied and prayed for whosoever has the fortune or misfortune of leading Nigeria at this unfortunate period and that man is the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. As I sat down to write my last column, which obviously went viral, my mind kept flashing to the Acting President. I was then in Johannesburg. As soon as I finished writing Friday night, I decided to send him a text message: “Your Excellency, good evening Sir. I’m sending you good tidings from South Africa. I will be in Nigeria tomorrow by God’s grace and wish to pay you a visit on Sunday afternoon or evening…”
 
I went to sleep thereafter but got a pleasant surprise as soon as I woke up from the Acting President: “Thanks very much Dele. Sunday afternoon is good, my assistant will call to schedule… God bless you.” What a wonderful leader, I soliloquised. I wish more of our leaders could be this simple and down to earth. I’ve known Professor Osinbajo for more than two decades as a man who has never been desperate for anything in life. He handles every job or assignment, whether domestic or international, with unusual decorum, meticulousness, adeptness and dexterity. This is what distinguished and endeared him to Lagosians when he served as Attorney General. As promised in his response, his assistant contacted me and we made plans for my meeting with him.
 
I landed in Lagos Saturday evening and headed to Abuja on Sunday afternoon. Acting President Osinbajo’s aides were as professional and polite as their boss. Everything was planned to the minutest detail. My trip to the Akinola Aguda House was very smooth. I never encountered any over-bloated and unnecessary protocol or security. It reminded me immediately of the kind of protocol and security I have seen surrounding serious minded African and other foreign leaders determined only to work and not just grandstand. As soon as I completed a short and simple security screening, I was asked to sit in a waiting room. At the appointed time and without any grandiloquent arrival, the Acting President walked in alone, I mean alone, and I stood up to greet him and we exchanged pleasantries. Then he told me, “Dele, je a wo yaara kan lo…” (Dele, let’s enter one room together). He was that modest. We entered a small room and someone brought us some snacks with an option of coffee or tea. I chose tea while the Acting President chose coffee. Let me note that neither of us touched any food or drink once we started discussing Nigeria.
 
The challenges of Nigeria are so heavy but Professor Osinbajo did not appear like a man intimidated or overwhelmed by the enormity of the problems. He believes problems are meant to be solved by man. His worries are not about the complexities of politics and politicians. He is troubled and traumatised about the future of Nigerian youths. Every now and then, during our interaction, he would make calls to check on how things were going in various departments of State. I saw a man who is very hands-on. He actually carries out his own investigations with subtlety and tact. He refuses to operate from a gilded cage. Many leaders fail because they simply abdicate responsibilities to others without making personal effort to supervise, understand and tackle the issues at stake. I love the way he has demystified and simplified power.
 
Professor Osinbajo said to me repeatedly that Nigerians are not asking for too much. As he reiterated several times, what he and his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, need to do is to work very hard to produce and provide the basic necessities of life first before thinking of extravagance or luxury. His unflinching loyalty to his boss is undeniable and unassailable. He sees President Buhari as a role model for all Nigerians to emulate. In his view, if we can accept to imbue the spirit of selflessness that President Buhari possesses, many of our problems would disappear. He sees light at the end of the tunnel. He’s been on the road and he is inspired and encouraged by the love and warm reception accorded him in every part of Nigeria. He invites every Nigerian to work closely with the Buhari government in order to overcome the menace of corruption, retrogression and decay.
 
As I stood up to leave, the Acting President actually walked out with me and we continued our conversation. Nigeria is blessed to have a Vice President who does not suffer from a big ego or inordinate ambition. He is concerned with the here and now. He believes that if the institutions of government are strengthened, and the cancer of corruption is contained, then our country will go places and reach the desired destination very soon. He just wants to handle the huge assignment given to him by his boss with every sense of responsibility and loyalty and to succeed in delivering to the people on the joint mandate given to his boss and himself by the Nigerian people.
 
There is no doubt that Professor Yemi Osinbajo has done just that so far. It is clear that his approach is working and that the nation has woken from its slumber and is gradually returning to the glory days. His determination to succeed his buoyed by the unflinching support that he has received from President Buhari with regard to the steps that he is taking. For me, this is a combination made in heaven.
 
Prof Osinbajo’s style is to leave politics and politicking to the politicians for the main part whilst he engages himself and focuses on the more productive task of dealing with the needs, aspirations and expectations of Nigerian in the area of security, jobs, youth restiveness, poverty alleviation, power and the economy. From our recent interaction and my personal knowledge of him, I have an unshaken belief in his ability to continue to fulfil and discharge the unenviable duties and responsibility bestowed upon him by his boss and the grund norm of our land, the 1999 Constitution.

  • ebele

    Has Dele been bought over to write this. I am so ashamed of this write-up. Who cares if things are getting better. No matter how much you write, progress can never be achieved without changing the status quo.

  • Ugo Sunday-Uzoukwu

    For a guy like Dele Momodu who is steeped in nepotistic and celebratory journalism, this piece didn’t come as a surprise. Question for him; what message did he seek to convey?.

  • udomoh eshemokha

    Nice one egbon D.

    Is your child convulsing? Part1 http://www.nimedhealth.com.ng/is-your-child-convulsing-part1/

  • D.S.

    See wash…na wa ooo…these yoruba people know how to make their own look good…if it was a non yoruba..come see dragger and long knives

  • Priestley Okorro

    Dele ,you are so pathetic i can not stop laughing. Why can you not tell the truth to power? Why must you be a boot licker? Grovelling to people in power is so sad and pathetic? If you can not tell them the truth then please stop the visits to Aso rock. However if you are lobbying for appointment good luck to you.

  • Magnus0071mg

    Alleluia journalist at it again Purveyor of make believe news Unstructured tardy and lazy man of the pen(cil and eraser) on ego trip Funny write up without substance Nonsense

  • onyema22ohaka

    An absolute pack of thrash told by the usual brown envelope wonder boy journalism a la Dele Momodu!

  • BB

    Thursday’s Saturday backpage reminds me of my pre- readily accessible Internet beer palour days…ridiculous !!!!

  • RumuPHC

    Like Mr Dele Momodu , I do have unshaken belief in PYO ‘s ability to lead Nigeria effectively considering his pedigree and antecedents. PYO is the nearest we’ve had as leader close to the mold of educated foreign leaders with competence and ability.

    Unfortunately where I disagree with the author including PYO is on the task at hand . The most important thing for PYO is the Buhari question.

    Loyalty to country and not individual must come first if indeed it is all about Nigeria. Some of us love PMB but we certainly love Nigeria more.

    PYO must consult with PMB on the imperative of his resignation if indeed he loves PMB and Nigeria. This is the best option for both including capacity of PYO to lead effectively . This morally untenable and unconstitutional situation of a president marooned abroad on a sick bed is fast diminishing the esteem of PMB and even PYO. Power abhors vacuum as it is said. Who has the real power in Nigeria today?

    This is the conversation Dele should have had with PYO and truth that he should have spoken to power in this rare opportunity.

    • Femi

      PYO asking PMB to resign? That will be a tough call for him, don’t you think?

      • RumuPHC

        True….but leadership is about making tough calls.

        PYO must choose between someone elected into position of leadership ( like almost all Nigerian politicians) , or a real leader with all responsibilities of leadership.

    • LagLon

      rumu.. you’ve outdone yourself.
      now i understand you.

      • RumuPHC

        It all about the best for Nigeria under any situation. Individuals and political banners are mere vehicles for development of the country. They are both dispensable; Nigeria is not.

        • LagLon

          i hear you rumu..
          but in 2015 the national bus was working but stuck in a traffic jam.. its annoying drivers confused but obeying traffic rules. but rather than wait for ‘4 years…’ some decided to get a new driver who was an advocate of a highly risky short cut… sadly as was foretold that short cut was indeed quick sand and the nigeria bus may now not reach its destination…
          …we could have suffered 4 more years in traffic… seriously.

  • CES

    I am proud of Uncle Dee and he has promoted Nigeria and offered many constructive solutions to Nigeria problems.
    Dear Uncle Dee, i know you are not bothered about their negativity, please, ride on

    • nwaurualla

      ??????????

  • Glory Erere

    It would seem to anyone who did not know how things have terribly gone bad in Nigeria over the years to believe this columnist that all of our Country’s problem started with GEJ. Wetin Jonathan do you? cut him some slack

  • Nzeribe Okechukwu

    The only thing that interests me in looking up Dele Momodu’s op-ed is the comment section. Every commentary displays more intelligence than the laborious op-ed Dele Momodu saddles us with.

    • Olisa

      I agree with you.

    • davs

      My dear I totally agreed with you….. I too read comment section where people with intellectual comments

  • Mystic mallam

    Dele is full of rubbish.

  • Ojoko

    Like most commenters on Dele Momodu’s back page column, the man knows only how to praise sing those in power, the very rich, influential personalities and atimes himself. Furthermore, he cannot put a piece together without mentioning MKO Abiola and the June 12. Most times if he is not praising Otedola, it is the GLO man or the president and now the vice president. I am pretty sure he does not read people’s reactions to his write up, otherwise he would have made some adjustment or stop to write unless he has something reasonable to talk about.

    • Don Franco

      Dear Ojoko;

      You forgot to mention that he always also must include the name of his best friend (as though he’s still in primary school), Adedamola Aderemi.

      • remm ieet

        Dear Franco,

        You took the words out of my mouth. Aderemi and MKO Abiola are two of his best friends

        • Don Franco

          Dear Remm,

          I very much doubt that Dele Momodu is capable of friendship with man, or communion with God. Obsequious, subservient and downright asslicking.. where does he find the energy?.

      • gohen

        And always look for a way to blame Jonathan, and talk about Ghana

      • okbaba

        The man who taught him English and little phonetics. If na you nko? Hahahahah!!!

  • Wikileaks

    Uncle Dee, we eagerly await that long overdue political appointment.

  • gohen

    Dele as fat as your lies. You mean you do not have family members to address your psycophancy. You sincerely need this ministerial position by fire by force.psycophant

  • The Rt. or Lft. Hon NinjaK

    Hmnn……story-teller with self-importance extraordinaire!

  • the masked one

    “Osinbajo sees Buhari as a role model for Nigerians to emulate”????

    Even a congregation of devils will cringe at the above exhortation. Osinbajo was only sounding good as an obedient servant overwhelmed by his new found status.
    Osinbajo knows he would not have been welcomed during his transverse of the country, especially in the troubled Niger Delta and East, if he had emulated just a little of Buhari’s attribute.
    Truth be truth, Buhari’s ethnocentric and provincial system of government has done irreparable damage to this country that even a million Osinbajos cannot save the nation tottering on the precipice from imminent collapse.
    Osinbajo is treading on minefield already and the cabals will not haste to pull the fuse with the slightest threat to their continued existence and influence.
    I don’t envy Osinbajo, at all. But I don’t begrudge Dele Momodu singing his praises if that tickles his fancy. However, discerning Nigerians know that Osinbajo is hanging on a loose thread!

  • Drake Solo

    What a boring article, always praise singing, this dude should please understudy other back page writers, he is becoming irredeemable.

  • Don Franco

    Dear Dele,

    You never disappoint in your sycophantic attitude; what wise advice can you possibly give to the VP? I gave up on reading this gratuitous praise-singing op-ed midway, because l couldn’t stop comparing it to Shaka Momodu’s intelligent harvest of Wednesday.
    I just knew it was a matter of time before VP Osinbajo come under the unsavory influence of janus-faced chimerical dullards like yourself.
    VP Osinbajo is now tainted and diminished in the eyes of majority of Nigerians for letting himself be contaminated with a brown-envelope journalist who’s an excremental stain on the character of any members of society who have a functioning intellect and a sense of decency.

  • KWOY

    “If this was not already bad enough, our President suffered health challenges and could not operate full blast. President Buhari has now spent more time abroad than at home on medical leave this year. It would seem the enemies of Nigeria never slept at night as they waged endless wars against our country.”

    IF YOU WERE NO LIAR YOU WOULD NOT BE BOLD TO TELL THE LIES ABOUT THINGS BEING BETTER NOW THAN AT THE TIMES YOU WERE HEATING UP THE POLITY IN THE RUN UP TO 2015 WITH YOUR FIRST LIES – BECAUSE THINGS HAVE NEVER REALLY BEEN THIS BAD IN NIGERIA SINCE AT LEAST 1960!

    THAT SAID, WHO ELSE WOULD WANT TO POISON BUHARI (AS THIS QUOTE IS MEANT TO SUGGEST), EXCEPT YORUBAS, IN ORDER TO INHERIT HIS POWER? IF BUHARI BECOMES DEAD, IT IS OSINBAJO, OR IN THE EXTREME CASE SARAKI, OR EVEN OSINBAJO’S LACKEY, TINUBU, WHO WOULD INHEIRT POWER. LIKE IN THE 1960S, IT IS OBVIOUS YORUBAS WANT TO STIMULATE FIRE & PUSH IT ON TO OTHERS!

    • chidi okoli

      When will dele momodu allow the spirit of Abiola to rest in peace. Can’t his article start and end without mentioning Abiola or June 12. Secondly what’s the big deal in meeting osibajo, is that supposed to be a news or what. Methink this dele suffers pedestrian mentality and inferiority complex

  • remm ieet

    You said, “The main reason most Nigerians fight tooth and nail for government appointment is to be able to partake in slicing off a chunky part of the national cake and savouring it with cronies and families, not for service”. That’s right. Western leaders focus on national service. African leaders are obsessed with self-service. It’s good that the Acting President is concerned about Nigerian youth. The damage has gone irreparably too far

  • Daniel Obior

    It is rare to agree with Dele Momodu on anything. But, as he has indicated, the acting president is doing some good to the country. It is obvious the country is faring better, with Buhari away. It may be better Buhari stays away from running the country. Given Dele Momodu’s unflinching love for Buhari, could he please prevail on him to resign and attend to his health, in order to give the country a better chance. Resign Buhari, please resign.

    • Dayo Akom

      If Buhari resigns as you advised here, how will he be able to continue with his treatment? How is he going to pay for the medical bills? Nobody has ever thought about that but just advising Buhari to resign.

      • Daniel Obior

        A deal can be struck with him for his medicals. It is in the national interest that he resigns.

  • ngimbus kone

    I will stop reading anything from this Dele. Always praising this people just the same way he praised Buhari before the election that brought this calamity upon us.

    • Femi

      He will surely miss you just as he is missing Jon West.

  • Akin Malaolu

    Hhmmmmm

    • remm ieet

      Did you sleep?

      • Don Franco

        Dear Remm,

        I’m sure he slept…..his vocabulary is just limited.

        • Akin Malaolu

          I couldn’t find words to describe his INCOMMODIOUS INTERRUPTION.
          Hhmmm.

          • remm ieet

            Hhmmmmm

          • Don Franco

            Dear Akin,

            I see that you’ve redeemed yourself

      • Akin Malaolu

        Dele is a Fool