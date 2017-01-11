APC Has Been Dislodged in Rivers, Wike Boasts

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been completely dislodged in the state.

He said the vestiges of the APC were removed following the mass execution of key projects across the state by his administration.

Wike, who spoke tuesday while inaugurating the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, said the APC no longer has a voice in the state because leaders of the party are only involved in anti-people programmes.

He lauded the Akpor people for giving him the traditional mandate to protect the people of the state , pointing out that he would stand for the people at all times.

Wike said: “There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the party in the state.

“If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items.”

Speaking further, Wike said: “All those that know, must not come close because my people have given me the instrument to go to war against enemies of Rivers State.” Commenting on the road, he said the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road traverses three communities and two wards.

He said he had fulfilled the promises made to the people of the area, adding that more projects will be executed in the area.

The state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Bathuel, noted that the completion of the road hadimproved the value of property in the three communities that the road serve.

The spokesman of the Rumuokparali community, Sir Chris Abel, expressed the gratitude of the people to Wike for fulfilling his campaign promise to them.