NDLEA Arrest 234 Suspects, Seize 7,550kg Indian Hemp

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



The Kogi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested 234 suspects in possession of cannabis sativa, popularly called Indian hemp and other psychotropic substances.

The state Commander, Alhaji Idris Bello disclosed this in lokoja yesterday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Command in 2016. Bello, who described the war against drug as a dangerous one, said, among the arrested suspects were 10 female, in connection with seizure of 7,550.844kgs of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances, adding that 3,425.600kgs of the seizure came from the patrol in 2016.

According to him, they also impounded eight vehicles used in the transportation of these illicit drugs, while 20 persons have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

Bello added that 30 cases were still pending and that 140 drug users were counseled in the year in review.

The NDLEA Commander explained further that “various black spots in lokoja metropolis, where trade in illicit drugs are being carried out were raided and some completely destroyed, like the central hotel drug haven in lokoja.

“A joint raid by security forces led by the NDLEA dislodged some notorious cannabis smoking joints in Idah town and Igalamela /Odolu local government of the state in 2016.”

Bello, while maintaining that kogi State being a drug transit state as revealed by its geographical location, noted that traffickers always invented more ingenious means of concealing their illicit wares.

He said it was in view of this, the command in its determination to eradicate drug trafficking in the state has foiled even the best efforts of drug dealers in the state.

While calling for collective effort in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, he expressed worry at the rate in which people were now involved in drugs, especially at tender ages, noting that it had great consequences on peace in any society.