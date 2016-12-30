Ex-NNPC Boss, Kupolokun, Heads Akeredolu’s Transition Committee

James Sowole in Akure

The former Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Funsho Kupolokun, was yesterday appointed as the Chairman of the Transition Committee inaugurated by the Ondo State Governor -elect, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Akeredolu also yesterday inaugurated a 158 -man Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee (SDPIC) for the incoming administration to work out a detailed sectoral policy and programme document which shall be called ‘A Blue Print to Progress in Ondo State (2017-2021).’

Inaugurating the committees in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Akeredolu said the members of the committees are men and women who have distinguished themselves as the very best in their fields of relevance.

Akeredolu said the vision and mission of his administration is to lead a patriotic, highly inspired and competent team to rescue the ship of the state.

“It is certainly not an understatement to say that these are difficult times for our state. While no single large scale industry exists today in our state, businesses, both small and medium scales have collapsed thereby displacing the chances of productive employment for able bodied citizens.

“Government workers are being owed several months of salaries while pensioners and senior citizens are lamenting the avoidable punishment being meted on them by the realities of times. Our young people are unemployed and traumatised and are fast losing confidence in themselves and established institutions while families wallow in arrested hope and forlorn aspirations.

“The truth of the matter is that wealth is not being created and therefore our lives are stagnated. But why have things degenerated to this level? It is because of the choices we have made as a people.

“In the final analysis we are all unhappy, frustrated and disappointed,” he said.

Akeredolu said why the people of the state voted for him was too correct the current trend and move the state forward to reverse this regrettable trend and give our lives a new meaning, saying “they have voted for us to make a turn- around in their lives and that is what we shall do.”

The governor-elect promised to rebuild the economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructure, restore hope and return the state to a free and prosperous land.

He, however, said the inauguration of the committee does not translate into appointment of any person into any position stating that there is reward for every contribution made by members of the party.