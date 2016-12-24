My Prophetic Vision for Nigeria

14
3106
PEDULUM By Dele Momodu, Email: dele.momodu@thisdaylive.com

Pendulum

By Dele Momodu; dele.momodu@thisdaylive.com

Fellow Nigerians, tomorrow is Christmas day and, it is only in order that, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas. This year has gone rather fast. I’m not sure if we all fulfilled our dreams but we must still thank God for His kind mercies for answering some of our prayers and more importantly for sparing our lives. Nothing is greater than life. And this is why we celebrate the death of every year and cuddle the emerging year with excitement and expectations. In about one week from now, we would have reached the end of another year and we all begin to dream big dreams again and make new year promises and resolutions which we keep for a few weeks or months if we have some discipline. Life is a rat race and we keep living on in hope and prayer.  This is the case of our great country Nigeria.

Nigeria is a very great country indeed. We are well-endowed and originally positioned by God to be the greatest black nation on earth. By our sheer population, it should be obvious even to the less discerning how we were configured by God to lead the black race. But something has obviously gone wrong with us, especially, in the area of leadership. We’ve tried all sorts, from military regimes to civilian governments and even an admixture of both under President Babangida and, to a lesser extent, the Interim National Government (ING) under Chief Ernest Shonekan, but nothing seemed to have worked in our favour. We’ve continued to wobble and fumble as we search for direction, any direction, to no avail. Our leaders are the world’s greatest seat-warmers. They waste all the time on frivolities and white elephant projects, engaging mainly in fights of fury signifying nothing and extreme flights of fancy. In this Yuletide season, budgets come, budgets go, the economy is static and the country remains stagnant.

Whenever and wherever two or more Nigerians are gathered, the topic of discussion often revolves around our political debacle. We all profess to know the problems and solutions but none of us has been able to concretise our theoretical postulations. For me, we have very good Nigerian leaders from all parts of Nigeria, within Nigeria and beyond our shores. Trouble is, we never allow them to thrive. Democracy is not always as simple as it appears. Being a game of numbers, it means anyone can win an election no matter how hopelessly unserious and helplessly useless some of us consider the person. Recent events have clearly demonstrated the new wave of total madness in the world, the collapse of reason and rationality. Elections have become a reality TV game show. We are being shown that, even in the most civilised countries, the vast majority of the populace are less informed. They only care about issues that selfishly concern them and not necessarily those that concern the good of the country. Everything points in the direction of a suicidal attitude on the part of electorates globally who don’t seem to care if their decision leads to complete retrogression and possibly even annihilation.

My prediction is that Nigeria is not going to witness any substantial change in the near future. The politicians would continue to dictate the tune and pace notwithstanding the common man’s efforts to reverse this trend. Democracy is a very expensive business and the rich would also therefore continue to influence the politicians. The generality of the people will continue to exert precious little influence even though they have the most powerful tool for real change in their hands or, more appropriately, thumb!

By the second quarter of next year, the Buhari government would have completed two out of its four-year term. By the start of the third year, politicking would have started full-blown and in earnest. In fact, it has already commenced, albeit surreptitiously. By next year, all the pretentious hanky-panky would have disappeared and the genie would have escaped from its magic lamp. I wish to submit some of my predictions ahead of that time.

In 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari would have shown his intentions somehow, whether to run or not to run. There would be nowhere to hide if he wishes to make any appreciable impact. There are already speculations that he may not want to seek a second term. That is a fallacy being spread by those trying to be clever by half. I believe the aim is to lull other would be contenders into a false sense of security.

I predict with the greatest sense of responsibility that barring any major development, especially age and health reasons, President Buhari will contest the next Presidential election. Power is too sweet to be abandoned voluntarily, particularly by those in the corridors of power who have the most to gain or lose depending on how the President decides to swing.  Accordingly, you can be certain that they will goad President Buhari on and tell him how Nigeria will come unstuck and expire if he does not run again. By the early part of the fourth year of this tenure, the Presidency would start yarning Nigerians a very predictable tale; that Buhari has spent his first term clearing the mess he inherited from President Goodluck Jonathan and he needs a second term to actually do the job of getting Nigeria on its feet again. That is a super alibi waiting to be unleashed to assuage the feelings of the masses for the lack of progress in the avowed developmental change we all clamoured for. And it would be a valid one. What I’m not sure of, is if Nigerians would fall for such a slant on the perceived failings of Government.

Buhari would definitely wish to rely on his anti-corruption credentials if he runs again. He would expect Nigerians to support him all the way in the war against demonic looters. But let me warn and admonish that Buhari would need much more than this to win the next election. He should borrow examples from around the world. Before travelling far, he should remember the demolition of Dr Kayode Fayemi by the less educated and supposedly uncouth Peter Fayose in Ekiti State. Hunger speaks no Queen’s English. Hunger rumbles and roars like a lion. A hungry people are an angry horde of people. As Fayose crudely put it, ignore “stomach infrastructure” at your peril.  The wind of change sweeping away leaders all over the world today is as a result of acute frustration. People are protesting against the establishment, whether justifiably or not. That was the reason Nigerians voted against President Jonathan last year. Unfortunately, that hunger has not abated despite our promises to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

It would have been unthinkable months ago that a Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton and go on to become the President of what is acclaimed to be the most advanced and sophisticated country on earth, the United States of America. I could never have imagined that Ghanaians would vote out one of the most visionary and exceptionally hardworking leaders on our continent, President John Dramani Mahama. Hunger is the new tyrant and it is such a brutal dictator. The level of despair I see right now should sound an early alarm to our dear President. Let no one tell him that all is well. If they do, he should see them as the sycophants and political charlatans that they are. The truth is that the same conditions that torpedoed Jonathan have since quadrupled without doubt even though most of these conditions have not been of the President’s making or doing.

If the Nigerian economy continues to nosedive along this present freefall path, Buhari is likely to face stiff opposition from within his own political party and from outside. My take is that APC would implode like it happened to PDP because of its marriage of incompatibles. There are already too many disgruntled factions and it is only a matter of time before they break away and move on elsewhere. Buhari will continue to hold sway in APC and his challengers would have to find somewhere else to try their luck. Buhari would try to unleash terror on such recalcitrant fellows and whip them back into line. Any potential challenger should be forewarned; he or she should be ready for war as Buhari would not take lightly to any act of rebellion or undue rascality. The only way Buhari can maintain control would be to apply force against his opponents. And there is no shortage of acolytes willing to encourage and assist the President in wielding the big stick!

Next, I predict the emergence of a third force. Two things are likely to happen. APC elements would combine with PDP factions and form a new party. I doubt if the PDP can survive its current tribulations. Its brand has become too weakened and may ultimately cave in, if care is not taken. It seems to me that with two factions at loggerhead and at each other’s throats it is only a matter of time before the main protagonists rip out the very jugular of the Party. If it exists beyond 2019, PDP would have become a mere apparition like other opposition Parties before it – AD, ACN and the like. There are already underground moves to seek a sympathetic undertaker and a few are hovering in the wings.

I have said it before and many dismissed me as talking humbug but the reality is beginning to dawn on many, that I may be speaking sense after all. Strange as it may seem after what has gone before, the number one contender against President Buhari is the immediate past President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, mark my word. The theory of those pressurising Jonathan to run is that he has shown himself to be a true democrat in his past conduct. They believe he has what it takes to perform better next time because he has learnt some big and useful lessons. They think no other candidate from the PDP camp is as ready as Jonathan. They have therefore tried to shore up his international standing by providing international platforms for him to articulate his resume. Jonathan himself has now come out to disclose that he is under intense pressure to contest again in 2019. If and when this happens, it would be a battle of familiar foes. It would also be fought along ethnic and religious lines as before. Jonathan is expected to tap into his old political, business and spiritual alliances and expect to triumph. Anyway, who knows? Anything can happen in politics. I will never write off anyone again. I’ve since discovered that there are not enough good people to stand up against abnormal candidates. For as long as this is a game of numbers, it could be anybody’s game.

The other major challenger is a member of the ruling APC party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He is an old veteran who has never hidden his intention to be the President of Nigeria after serving under President Olusegun Obasanjo as Vice President. He has worked tirelessly to achieve his dream and has crisscrossed a few political parties in the process. No one is sure as of now about how he hopes to navigate the murky and filthy waters of the Nigerian political ocean again. If he contests within his own party, he would have to beat an incumbent President for the ticket. That is a tall order. And although I have predicted that President Buhari will carry the day, against any opponent in his Party, his anti-corruption stance may well be his albatross particularly when one considers the cash and carry style of politicking presently holding sway in the country. If Atiku therefore wants to saunter over to PDP yet again, he would have to wrestle for the ticket with Jonathan as he did in what seems ages ago. If he hopes and works for the emergence of a third Party, there may be other strong contenders challenging him even in that Party.

In APC, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is seen as a potential crown prince if Buhari decides not to run. He has become a major player since the emergence of Buhari. He is intelligent, politically savvy and young enough. More importantly he controls a sizable following of youths on social media. Our youths may well determine the course of the next election so this is a handy demographic group to control. What is however not certain is, if the traditional politicians would hand over the party machinery to him…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mayo

    ….that Buhari has spent his first term clearing the mess he inherited from President Goodluck Jonathan and he needs a second term to actually do the job of getting Nigeria on its feet again. ….This is a valid point……

    The above is false. No doubt that some things have changed. We’ve heard of ‘alleged’ massive corruption in the military and elsewhere (i use alleged because no-one has been convicted) under GEJ but we are still seeing the same thing as today. In the last few months we saw on twitter (by Kayode I think) of the meagre portion of food that soldiers battling Boko Haram were eating. That is a clear case that money meant for soldiers was still being embezzled. This past week, a youtube clipping depicting soldiers rushing for water has been trending. Journalists have written about the corruption going on in the funds meant for helping the displaced persons from Boko Haram. This alleged corruption involves the secretary of the FG. Somebody who actively campaigned for Buhari has pointed out that total amount spent on salaries (in the FG) decreased annually from 2010 to 2014 but has increased under Buhari (2015) even though Kemi Adeosun said they have weeded out more ghost workers than GEJ’s regime. This person then pointed out that something is ‘missing’ in the logic/story being told by Buhari’s people.

    So pray, what exactly has Buhari cleaned up? The CBN official giving evidence against Dasuki in the charge that Presidency would issue orders and payments would be made by CBN pointed out that such is still going on today.

    We haven’t even talked about the incompetency of Buhari’s government. We’ve now seen that Buhari appointed Magu as acting EFCC chairman without first obtaining a security clearance from him. We saw the scandal with Buhari’s first budget and the alleged budget padding (we didn’t hear of this during GEJ’s tenure. There are multiple parastatals like CBN, etc which do not have a board because Buhari has not appointed one. In fact, Buhari only appointed enough INEC officials to form a quorum after a lawyer sued the government saying that as INEC was then constitutued, they didn’t have a quorum to take decisions and so the proposed elections in some states were a nullity.

  • John Paul

    The biggest infraction committed by Nigeria’s elite – from all sectors of society, including the media – in 2016, was to shoot down this administration’s “Change begins with me” idea.

    PMB, GEJ, Atiku, El Rufai, etc, are no messiahs. What Nigeria needs the most is how to motivate our very young population, not to wait for government, to take matters into their own hands, become productive and make a difference for themselves

    But as soon as government mouthed the “change begins with me” idea, the “amara eme” (I too know) among us, shot down the idea down

    Thankfully, not every Nigerian fell into that pessimistic trap. Many Nigerians were out there motivating our youth and encouraging them to apply themselves

    The biggest asset that Nigeria has are its people. We have a young population, we are the most populous black nation on this planet and many people really want Nigeria to succeed.

    The leaders that Nigeria needs are not necessarily government officials. Our very young population needs positive role models and adults to continue to motivate them into action. And one does not have to be in government to fit either category

    In 2017, we need our pastors, Imams, media, etc to accentuate the positive role models among us and to continue to motivate our young population into action

    • Mayo

      The reason it was shot down was simple – people felt that a government that campaigned on doing things differently (aka change) so should first show the change themselves instead of ‘shifting’ the burden to the public. Definitely, we all have to change for Nigeria to move forward but this policy would have been sold if the government had first started the change and then over time move on to the next step of – we can’t do it alone; you the citizenry have to do something too.

      Secondly, while the government was launching the campaign, it turned out that parts of the launch speech were plagiarized and somebody came out to claim the idea belonged to them, they had submitted it to the government and were not paid. How then do you expect a buy-in for the campaign under these circumstances?

  • Femi

    Whatever has happened to Bob Dee’s own ambition to become President. This jaundiced prediction didnt capture that. It is very wrong for Momodu to keep insisting that Jonathan wants to recontest. There is nothing in the political space to suggest that. The man has been keeping to himself since he left office and have clearly avoided all the activities of his party. Even the report of ‘a speech of people pressurising him to contest in 2019’ which Momodu relied on for his conclusions, has been denied by the former President who said he had been away from his village for over two weeks. If Momodu has an agenda to draft him for 2019, he will fail because Jonathan has severally said he is not interested.

  • Umuezeabasili Umunonoakulu

    “The biggest infraction committed by Nigeria’s elite – from all sectors of society, including the media – in 2016, was to shoot down this administration’s “Change begins with me” idea”

    .@disqus_GQ8YmJ1xr1:disqus: You have said it all, my brother. Our salvation does not reside in our political leaders, especially. The trouble with Nigeria, according to Late Professor Chinua Achebe, is in our leaders. Solution resides elsewhere. And it is in our ever-increasing youth population. Youths remain our untapped asset for Nigeria’s greatness. Unfortunately our education system that would have worked on our youths is comatose just like other public institutions. More worrisome is the long neglect that has been foisted on Technical Vocational Education and Training, TVET. But this aspect of education is the difference between industrialized wealthy nation and its dependent poor counterpart. Technical Vocational Education and Training is adjudged the bridge between prosperity and poverty. It is good to point instances. In the 1960s, following independence, technical colleges were set up to produce middle level to service our industries and other businesses. The Olusegun Obasanjo Military Regime, seeing the efficacy of this important aspect of education, set up more technical colleges and polytechnics. Not only that the Federal Government made that technical vocational education and training attractive to youths from secondary to tertiary levels. Today the situation is no more like that. The technical colleges have all collapsed and ghosts of their past. The polytechnics are struggling with the universities in the scramble to award of degree certificates that lead to nowhere. A check at what propels the Asian Tigers to prominence today will remove any doubt that TVET holds the key to self-sufficient and prosperous economy. Quality TVET holds the key to acquisition of saleable and usable skills for self employment, wealth creation, poverty reduction and mitigation of youth restiveness resulting from joblessness. This is to call on our educators, at all levels, to buy into the CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME by giving to youths placed under our care functional and useful education that will engage them after graduation. And in this way they will not look up to our political leaders for engagement as touts. Framers of the National Policy on Education were aware of the potential of TVET and recommended that the Federal Government should establish one in each State while the State Governments should do so in each local government in the State. This is to call on all patriots and lovers of our children and their children’s children to have a holistic review of our education system especially the TVET. Our media practitioners should devote attention to this important aspect of education to secure favourable public opinion and acceptance. Public-spirited individuals and corporate bodies should be encouraged to adopt and modernize all technical colleges in the country to meet international standard. New ones should be established where not available. This is one aspect of “CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME” we all must embrace to force our political leaders to do the right thing. Politics being a game of number, if majority, especially the youths embrace the CHANGE BEGINS WITH ME mantra, our political leaders shall have no option than to join.

    • William Norris

      Actually the biggest problem with Nigeria is THE PEOPLE. Nigeria has a very low quality populace.

      I know it’s emotionally comfortable to shift responsibility and blame leaders so I understand you all.

      ALL Nigerian leaders come from among the people of Nigeria.

      A majority of the Nigerian people voted for The Dullard Buhari and his APC which brought a predictable result – All Promises Cancelled.

      Nigeria is a Zoo and the people have less collective intellect than a herd of Wildebeest.

  • DanielOsazuwa

    I didn’t even bother myself to complete your hollowed OpEd after reading your postulation about Buhari reelection. Nothing can save the disgraceful National ERROR call Buhari and his Presidency. NOTHING !!!

    The dysfunctionality of this inert government was exposed with the Magu debacle. The infighting within his kitchen cabinet was laid bare for all to see. The APC controlled NASS is now working against APC govt because of the incompetence of PMB. Here was a man with a CONCEALED OSTRICH MENTALITY who delutiomaly told Nigerians that “I will work with any Leader that the Senate produce”. In our collective myopic dissonance we clapped and sang hosanna for the “reformed democrat”. That action of his was the foundation for the failure of this government.

    A President that cannot get a foreign loan approval through it National Assembly deserve to be RECALL or IMPEACHED.

    Folks, don’t expect any miracle from this government in 2017 because the FOUNDATION for it failure has been laid with the 2017 budget. Here are the facts and figures. You be the judge:

    A. 2016 budget was 6.1trillion Naira. Oil production of 2.2MBPD, exchange rate at 197/$ with crude oil benchmark of $38.

    B. 2017 budget is 7.2 trillion Naira. Oil production of 2.2MBPD, exchange rate 305/$ with crude oil benchmark of $45

    With economic pains dispensing recession, the budget the Buhari government could come up with is a budget TECHNICALLY LOWER than 2016 budget. A meager 7% of our GDP. We need a minimum capital injection 15% of our GDP to take us out of recession. 2017 budget will take us to the cliff of depression. That might be the end of Nigeria as we see it today.

    The Senate must unleash the DOCTRINE OF NECCESITY to impeaching Buhari in 2017 because this man is a NATIONAL ERROR that must be corrected URGENTLY.

    • Daniel Obior

      This is simply dynamite, coming from an erstwhile Buhari staunch supporter. He deserves to be congratulated, as his eyes are finally open.

      • William Norris

        Are YOU the witch doctor that will hypnotize and redirect the sponge brain calling himself John Paul? You must have a strong spell….LOL

        • Daniel Obior

          Wish I had that power, I will first apply it to Buhari. Lol.

  • Ralph

    I stopped in the middle. Dele, you talk too much. I have a simple challenge for you. Take one Local Government or Senatorial district, or not sure if youre from Edo so no Governorship slot open in 2019. Run for office at that level and show us what youre made of.

  • Ralph

    Dele is having diarrhoea of the mouth. Jonathan to run! Goodness, gracious me! What is wrong with this psychopath. You insult Nigerians by making such childish comments. If Nigerians wanted to change Buhari, Jonathan is the least person they would go for. Please give us some respect. There are people you could have mentioned and we would give it a second thought. But Jonathan? Only yesterday his wife’s accounts with 8bn NGN were frozen and you insult us by writing this thrash on the same day? Grow some brains man! You were looked over on ministerial appointment because you weren’t found worthy (and rightly so). Live with it mate! Find a proper job and stop writing thrash for pennies from your pay masters

  • RumuPHC

    Hogwash!

    Considering the challenges before this administration, prophetic visions about succession in 2 years time is rather insensitive and more of idle talk . Surely there are better things to discuss.

    First even if I don’t agree he should , it is Buhari’s inalienable right to seek and contest for any office. The presidency does not need to spin any tale: it is the people that will decide.

    Our economy is in a state of reality and it is quite good for the country. This is the time to build a real economy and not a ponzi scheme based on huge earnings from crude oil as we witnessed in the past which many termed as economic growth under the last administration.

    Issues of succession, whether Buhari should run and likely political equation for 2019 should be left to political parties and politicians.

  • Toby

    Prophetic vision or predictions or maybe based on hearsay? What a prophet indeed!!