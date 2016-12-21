Southern Kaduna Youths Attacks El-Rufai’s Convoy, Sets Chairman’s House Ablaze

8
19283
Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai
Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Hundreds of irate youths protesting the frequent attacks and killings in Southern Kaduna communities, yesterday pelted the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, with stones.

The mob also set the residence of the Caretaker Chairman of Jama’a Local Government Area, Dr. Bege Katuka, ablaze.

A 24-hour curfew was imposed on the area last Monday after a protest by the youths over persistent killings in communities in the southern part of the state.
The governor, his deputy, Barnabas Bantex, other top government officials alongside heads of security agencies were on a visit to the crisis prone areas to appeal for calm and to assure them that government was taking steps to address the situation.

It was the fifth time the governor was visiting the areas affected by the attacks.
Yesterday visit was said to have been prompted following rising tension in Kafanchan after a 24 hour curfew was imposed by the council chairman last Monday.

The governor, however, assured the people of the area that everything was being done to put an end to the killings.

Speaking when he visited the Emir of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu, and the Chief of Kagoro, Ufoi Bonet and Chief of Marwa, Tagwai Sambo, in their palaces, el-Rufai urged all aggrieved parties to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

He said the state government was working very hard to ensure that necessary security measures were put in place to protect lives and property and maintain law and order.
“I and the deputy governor took oath of office to protect lives and property of all citizens, and we are committed to ensuring that this is achieved,” he said.

He appealed to the people to avoid taking laws into their hands in the event of any crisis and urged traditional rulers to talk to their subjects against taking vengeance each time there was problem between or among the persons.

The governor commended the Emir of Jema’a for taking prompt action to stop his subjects from crisis that could have erupted during Monday’s protest in Kafanchan, stating that the other government was left with no option than to impose the 24-hour in the area.

He further called on all leaders , irrespective of background or political affiliation, to support efforts aimed at ensuring peace, assuring them that proactive measures were being adopted to stop the killings and restore lasting peace in Southern Kaduna.

  • Biazowa

    Kaduna state government has no power to arrest the killer’s, ehh ! Kwa !

    • Solomon Brown

      The youths have gone crazy over the fact that Rufai has chosen to pay the killers instead of arresting them.

      • smart

        Kaduna needs a better governor..

        • Solomon Brown

          No they deserve what they get.

  • Jon West

    The Law of Karma at play. Remember the Arewa Araba pogroms and the genocide of 1966-1970 spearheaded by parents of these imbeciles. Where are the retired Christian and minority Generals who murdered and raped their way through Biafra. These are early days yet. The North(all the North especially the Christian minorities) will burn in hell. You pay for your sins up to the seventh generation. There is even more to come- Taraba, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa Kikikiki!!!

    • Solomon Brown

      You are dwelling on the past, the fact remains that most of these folks weren’t even alive during the civil war. Let go of any grudge and face the common enemy which is radical Islamic terrorism.

      • Jon West

        Those who refuse to learn from the past are condemned to repeat its mistakes. That is why those who were not even born during that sad era of pogrom against the Igbo by all Nigerians , especially the northerners(christian and moslem) should be educated about their terrible past and made to pay by nature, which I believe they are now paying in abundance. And please note that the common enemy is not Islamic terrorism, but ignorance, the major disease of the devastated and blighted North of Nigeria and it afflicts even the most “educated” people in that perfidious region.

  • charles nwachukwu

    I wonder whether northern peoples are stupid or should I say foolish,coz why will I vote a fulani man as my state governor,apart from normadic life style what else.