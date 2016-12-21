NASU Urges Kwara to Spend Released N75bn on Workers’ Outstanding Salaries

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

‎The Non-academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has appealed to the Kwara State Government to use the N75 billion – over-deduction from the state’s federation account for Paris loan- released to the state to offset the salaries of workers of the state-owned tertiary institutions and other parastatals in the state.

“At present, the state government is‎ owing workers of the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin nine months; ‎College of Education, Ilorin eight months; College of Education, Oro 13 months; College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi four months and staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) seven months.”

The federal government said it released some funds to the 36 states through the federation account over the deductions from their past federal allocations.

NASU in a communiqué issued at the end of its state‎ executive council meeting in Ilorin, said “ensuring the payment of their salaries we believe will go a long way to save souls of our teeming members in the state from sudden and untimely death due to their inability to attend to their health issues and buy drugs for those on life threatening sicknesses.”

The communiqué, which was signed by the state Chairman, Issa Muhammed and Secretary, Owoeye Olusina read in parts: “The sec-in-session appreciates government of Kwara State led by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for his administrative acumen at ensuring that salaries of core civil servant are paid regularly, which translate into better welfare on the side of the core civil servants and teaching service commission in the state.

“We cannot but also thank you for past and present efforts of your government to keep hope of finding lasting solution to state-owned tertiary institutions’ perennial salary crisis alive.

“We are aware that the internally generated revenue (IGR) of our dear state has improved tremendously; it will delight and boost the morale of our members across the state if their needs are attended to.

“Labour Support Transition Committee (TIC) having critically examined cost of governance at each level of government, we believe that money saved from this arrangement will be effectively managed to pay workers’ outstanding salaries.

“We are hopeful that the release of N75 billion to Kwara State from the federation account being over deduction from Kwara State allocation for Paris debts will bring succor to our members in the state, who have been waiting patiently for relief package (bail out) as promised by your government to pay their salaries. We therefore appeal to the governor to rescue our members from the claws of their creditors due to several months of unpaid salaries.”

The communiqué also‎ appealed to the state government to approve and implement all promotions pending and give cash backing to all nominal promotions done so far at SUBEB, teaching service commission and all state owned tertiary institutions that do not have governing councils.