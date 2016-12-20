Absence of Judge Stalls Jibrin’s Case against N’Assembly, Dogara

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A case challenging the suspension of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdumumim Jibrin, by the House at a Federal High Court 2 in Kano could not commence on Tueday following the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Idris Koko.

The Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency had dragged the National Assembly and the Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara to court for suspending their representative, Jibrin.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the court premises, the lead counsel for Jibrin’s constituency, Mr Bashir Muqaddam, said Justice Koko had travelled out of the state for a judges conference currently holding at the Federal Capital, Abuja.