ITF Trains over 15m Nigerians on Skill Acquisition

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Over 15 million Nigerians have so far been trained by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in various skills and vocations across the country as part of its contribution towards developing the Nigerian economy, the Director General of the ITF Joseph Ari has said.

Speaking at an interactive forum organised by the Fund in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government area of Delta State, Ari tasked stakeholders in the industrial sector to play their roles in making the development goal of the federal government realisable by registering with ITF and paying up the statutory training contribution.

Ari, who was represented at the forum by the Warri Area Manager of the Fund, Udeme Akpabio, said further that the federal government has, through the ITF, introduced the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), a massive skills acquisition programme, aimed at making the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan and youths entrepreneurship realistic.

Details later…