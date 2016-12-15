Web4Africa Launches Services at Rack Centre

Emma Okonji

To serve its Nigerian and West African customers better, Web4Africa, the Pan African web hosting company, has launched its web hosting services in Rack Centre, the Nigerian Carrier neutral premium data centre colocation company.

Accredited by the Internet Corporation for assigned names and numbers (ICANN), and the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NIRA), and founded in 2002, Web4Africa offers Web Hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting, Domain Names and related services to clients worldwide.

With presence in Rack Centre, Web4Africa became the first hosting company to offer web services physically from Nigeria from a Tier III data centre with comprehensive global connectivity.

The Managing Director of Web4Africa, Mr. Oluniyi Ajao said: “Rack Centre has provided a cost-effective carrier-neutral environment with 100 per cent uptime since launch and the hosting of the Internet Point of Nigeria at Rack Centre, which allows several internet service providers and network operators to exchange traffic making it a perfect location for our West African network point-of-presence.”

Managing Director of Rack Centre, Mr. Ayotunde Coker, while lauding the move by Web4Africa to Rack Centre, said: “Web4Africa is a key player in delivering local Cloud services hosted here in Nigeria, delivered in Nigeria. This is a key component of Rack Centre Cloud on Ground marketplace for cloud based services. Rack Centre provides Web4Africa the most connected data centre in West Africa, and the ideal geophysical location to provide its services, not only within Nigeria, but across all of West Africa.”