Parents, Son Missing in Lagos Boat Mishap

…Two rescued by local divers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Three persons, two adults and a child, are presently missing after a passenger boat travelling from Pathfinder to Gberefu, both in Badagry, collided with another fiber boat coming from Iyafin.

The missing persons who were identified as a family (father, mother and son), were said to have gone overboard after the boat capsized.

Although local divers were able to rescue the operators of the two boats, no such luck has been recorded with the passengers.

Meanwhile, as at press time, efforts are still ongoing to recover and possibly rescue the passengers of the ill-fated boats.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, said the case is under investigation.

She said, “A canoe with passengers that took off from Pathfinder in Badagry heading to Gberefu, in Badagry collided with another fiber boat coming from Iyafin in Badagry.

“The two boats capsized and while the two operators are safe, the passengers are yet to be recovered.

“Three persons suspected to be father, mother and son are suspected to be the missing passengers.

“Efforts are on with local divers to recover the passengers. While the case is under investigation.”