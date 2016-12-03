Unprecedented Turnout at Lagos Triathlon Championship 

A Triathlon fiesta facilitated by the Lagos State Sports Commission and organised by the Lagos State Triathlon Association was concluded on Tuesday.

The championship, which featured about 80 athletes, saw them competing in cycling, running and swimming. Director General of the Sports Commission, Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya said the motive behind staging the event was to give athletes in Triathlon, which is regarded as a lesser sports, a sense of belonging.”We discovered that we have many of our athletes who have the potentials to excel in Triathlon, and we believe that giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents will be a good service to their career and sports development in the state.

That is the reason the Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode graciously approved fund for us to organise this competition.

“I am so happy with the enthusiasm showed by the athletes in the first phase of the competition held in Alausa, Ikeja on Sunday where they competed in Duathlon event (cycling and running) and their performance in the last phase at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere points to the fact that we are in the right path.

“I want to assure that the next edition will be better packaged as we will make available clean water for the swimming event of the Triathlon tournament. We will not relent in our efforts to always provide enabling environment for all our athletes to excel. “