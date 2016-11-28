2 Killed in Edo Cult War

3
1046

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a bloody rival cult war between Black Axe and Viking confraternity in Auchi Polytechnic which has sent panic to students and residents living within and outside the institution.

Against this backdrop, therefore, Edo State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, has disclosed that sanity has been restored as two cult kingpins allegedly behind the deadly fracas have been apprehended.

The renewed clash was said to have started on Thursday following the completion of sessional examinations by students of the Polytechnic.

The two persons who lost their lives following the renewed rival cult war were killed at different locations in Auchi between Friday and Saturday night.

It was gathered that while one was killed in front of Hartland Construction Company along Benin-Auchi-Okene highway, the other person was said to have been shot dead at the back of School of Engineering of the Polytechnic respectively.

