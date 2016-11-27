Ondo: APC Hails Victory of Rotimi Akeredolu

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has congratulated the party’s Ondo State governorship election candidate and running mate, Rotimi Akeredolu and Hon. Agboola Ajayi respectively on their landslide victory.

In a message issued on Sunday on behalf of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), Odigie-Oyegun expressed gratitude to the good people of Ondo State for their impressive turnout and peaceful conduct during the election exercise.

He also thanked the Ondo electorate for voting for the party.

The APC National Chairman equally thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other party leaders for their invaluable support towards winning the Ondo state governorship election. He called for calm and appealed to the opposition parties and their candidates to accept defeat in good faith.