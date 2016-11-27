Late IGP, Etim Inyang, Buried

Buhari, IBB, IGP, Goverors among dignitaries at burial

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The sleepy community of Enwang in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State came alive at the weekend as the remains of a one-time Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Etim Inyang, were committed to mother earth.

Among top dignitaries that attended the funeral service of late Inyang described as a fine police officer were President Muhammadu Buhari, and General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) represented by Maj-Gen. Anthony Ukpo (rtd.).

Others included the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, present and former governors of Akwa Ibom State, present and retired Commissioners of Police, members of the National and State Assemblies, politicians, clergymen and captains of industry.

The late Inspector General of Police died at the age of 80. He retired from active service on Janurary 1, 1987 having served the Nigerian Police Force meritoriously for 37 years.

President Buhari, who was represented by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the interment, noted the sacrifice made by the late IGP to improve the force during his service years