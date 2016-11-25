Standing Before Kings Opens Tomorrow

Mary Ekah

An exhibition of pastel portrait paintings of prominent traditional rulers in Nigeria”, by Tayo Ayelowo will hold at Mercedes Even Centre, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, from tomorrow, November 26 and then consequently exclusive of weekends from 10am-6pm. The exhibition is all about paintings that celebrate the lives of the current traditional rulers that we have in Nigeria. “My medium is pastel on board and hope people will be enlightened and get educated through the works. This is my very first solo exhibition and it is my own way of communicating to the people, both Nigerians and foreigners as well”, the artist said.

Ayelowo, a lawyer by profession and a freelance artist, has over the years developed a growing passion for capturing people’s facial expression and this has resulted in a huge collection, which she would be showcasing from tomorrow, November 26.

The forty-four pastel paintings of works, that make up the exhibition, “Standing Before Kings’, capture easily the likeness of the royal personages.

Speaking on why the artist has chosen to focus on monarch, she said, “Their regalia, attires and the power that they control have always fascinated me. So it came easily to me to want to play round with colours, paint their cloths because it is always rich in colour and as kings they have the best of everything that the land have produced.”

Ayelowo grew up in Ibadan, Oyo State where she had her primary and secondary education. She graduated with B.Sc. in Sociology from University of Ibadan, Nigeria in 2001. She had a second degree in Law (with Honours) from University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom in 2005. She then proceeded and qualified as a Solicitor from London Metropolitan University in 2007 after which she was employed as a Solicitor in Grazing Hill Law Partners, London. She later returned to Nigeria to follow her passion both in Law and Art, She was called to the Nigerian Bar on her return to Nigeria and has since remained in legal practice in Nigeria till date. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom.