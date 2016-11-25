Obiano Plans to Float Igbo Radio to Save Language

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday said he would float a radio station that would transmit only in Igbo.

Obiano stated this at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, during a function of an Igbo society, Otu Suwakwa Igbo, headed by a former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Pita Ejiofor.

He said this would be his contribution to prevent the Igbo language from going into extinction. The governor berated parents for abdicating their duty in teaching their children the Igbo language and culture.

He ordered that henceforth school pupils in the state, from primary to secondary schools would wear Igbo traditional dresses to school every Wednesday.

He added that folklore would be taught to primary school children every Wednesday evening.

The governor noted that the Igbo folklore he learnt while growing up helped in guiding his behaviour and relationship with people till date.

“Igbo folklore is powerful in building morals and values. I can’t forget my late primary school teacher and the way he used Igbofolklore to bring us up morally. Even as a governor, those stories about the tortoise and other animals still guide my life,” Obiano stated.

While assuring that the state would reinvigorate the law compelling everybody in the state to communicate in Igbo language on Wednesdays, the governor said he would liaise with the state House of Assembly with a view to enacting a law that would compel every resident of the state to wear Igbo traditional attire on Wednesdays.

Speaking, the chairman of the occasion, a former national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Victor Umeh, described language and religion as the identity of a people.

He thanked the colonial masters for not destroying native languages during the era.

“We should not allow Igbo language to die as predicted. For me, I have Igbo odour and I smell Igbo where I see myself. My red cap is my joy as an Igbo man, “ Umeh stated.

The commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Stella Onuorah, enjoined Igbo in the Diaspora to teach their children Igbo language and culture.