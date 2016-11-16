Unilorin Lecturers Shun ASUU Strike-By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The academic activities at University of Ilorin, Kwara State, continued on Wednesday unhindered as the‎ lecturers of the institution under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) shunned the nationwide strike called by the national leadership of the union. The national body had on Monday called a warning strike that started on Wednesday across the nation’s public universities over the failure of the federal government to meet their demands.

Among the demands were improved condition of service‎, funding of universities, university autonomy and academic freedom. All the faculties visited showed that academic activities were being performed by the lecturers.

Some of the students who spoke on condition of anonymity with our correspondent ‎ lauded the decision of the university lecturers for not joining the nationwide strike called by the national leadership of the ASUU. Speaking with our correspondent on the strike, the University of Ilorin branch chairman of ASUU, Dr. Usman Abdulraheem, said:,”We are also in support of the demands being agitated for by the national leadership but our branch cannot join the strike because of the failure of the national ASUU to align with Unilorin branch”.

“It is high time the national ASUU have a re-think to work with the Unilorin branch so as to move the union forward”.