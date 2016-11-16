Buhari Orders NYSC to Mobilise All Prospective Corps Members

DG complains of inadequate budgetary allocation

Ogheneuvwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure, has said that despite the inadequate budgetary allocation, which has stalled the agency’s operation in the past few months, President Muhammadu Buhari had given the marching order to the agency to mobilise all qualified prospective corps members for the 2016 Batch ‘’B’’ service year.

In all, the NYSC boss said that over 170,000 corps members will be mobilised this month, while the remaining 86,000 members will be mobilised in January next year.

He stated this while interacting with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, ‘’In the past few weeks, the NYSC has been in the news over its presumed inability to mobilise all qualified prospective corps members for the 2016 Batch B service years. As much as there is always public interest in the affairs of the scheme, there is the need to put the fact in their right perspective and clear the lingering doubt.

‘’In summary, the NYSC is prepared as always, to mobilise all qualified graduates for the next service batch. However, it must be emphasised that as a budget-dependent organisation, the scope of our activities is facing financial constraints like every other government agency in the present recession.’’